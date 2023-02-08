New Elden Ring Update Potentially Teases DLC Reveal

A new update tied to FromSoftware's Elden Ring has given fans hope that a new DLC announcement is just on the horizon. In recent months, those who are still playing Elden Ring have continued to make it known that they want to see new add-on content of some sort for the critically-acclaimed action title. And while FromSoftware itself hasn't said that any DLC for the game is in the pipeline just yet, it looks like we could be getting more information on this front soon enough.

Within the past day, it was noticed that a handful of behind-the-scenes tweaks were made to the Steam version of Elden Ring. These changes were spotted via SteamDB, which is a site that tracks games that are available through Valve's PC marketplace. And while it's not yet known what these updates tied to the game might entail, the fact that FromSoftware seems to be making changes to the title whatsoever indicates that the studio could be preparing for a big reveal.

17 hours ago, four subs in Elden Ring's steamdb got updated. I cannot see what are the changes, but those subs should have store pages.



Two of those subs are returning a 404 👀 pic.twitter.com/pQsTPCZQht — Sekiro Dubi (Elden Ring DLC at home) (@sekirodubi) February 7, 2023

In all likelihood, if FromSoftware is planning DLC for Elden Ring, there's a good chance that it could be announced later this month. This past week, publisher Bandai Namco revealed that it would be holding a one-year anniversary event for Elden Ring later this month on February 25th. Bandai Namco didn't state outright what would happen during this event, but it seems like a logical venue to announce new content that could be coming to the game in the future.

For the time being, Elden Ring is currently playable across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. If future DLC for the game is revealed in the near future, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Do you think it's only a matter of time until new DLC for Elden Ring is unveiled? And what type of new content for Elden Ring would you like to see if the game does get an expansion? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T TheGamer]