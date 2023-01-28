Elden Ring DLC Rumors Excite Players

Elden Ring players are abuzz over resurfaced discussions of a rumored DLC planned for the game that's supposed to be "really big," a rumor that's good news for anyone who's been looking for more to do in the Lands Between. Unfortunately, these rumors consist solely of hype around the size of the supposed DLC without any details about what might actually be in it. What's more, the rumors aren't necessarily new, but they're new to many, and that's enough to get people excited all over again.

A post on the gaming subreddit geared towards leaks and rumors got people talking once more when someone shared what they said was a "leaked" conversation involving noted FromSoftware modder and insider Lance McDonald where he spoke to another Discord user and said there was a "huge DLC coming." He continued to say he knew "a lot" about what's included in it, but nothing about mechanics at play. He assured people that it's "really big," though one might assume that'd be the case with an Elden Ring DLC.

Though the post within the subreddit framed the conversation as a new leak, these posts are a bit dated now. They were shared in the middle of December within McDonald's own Discord server, so even though the existence of an Elden Ring DLC could be considered a leak, these are conversations that anyone could've looked at if they'd been in the Discord. Still, the vast majority of Elden Ring players aren't in that Discord and probably never heard of these leaks in the first place, so it's hard to fault players for getting excited over any DLC crumb.

The colosseums in Elden Ring were the areas thought by many to be the home of whatever DLC was planned for the game, but those assumptions turned out to be only half true. There were indeed plans for those colosseums, but those plans were relegated to a free update for everyone that opened the doors to the battle grounds. With that update out for a while now, people are looking next towards whatever the rumored paid DLC might be.