Elden Ring DLC Release Date Might Be Further Away Than Expected

The upcoming DLC for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's Elden Ring might be further away than many fans were hoping for. Within the past day, FromSoftware finally announced that it would be releasing an expansion for its critically-acclaimed action game titled Shadow of the Erdtree. And while this announcement sent Elden Ring fans into a frenzy, a new report has suggested that the DLC won't be arriving until much further down the line.

Based on a new report from Exputer, FromSoftware is currently focused on releasing its next game, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, prior to letting loose the DLC for Elden Ring. Currently planned to launch broadly in 2023, this report in question goes on to state that FromSoftware is currently expecting to let loose Armored Core 6 at some point in either September or October. Assuming that this proves to be true, it would suggest that the earliest time period in which Elden Ring's DLC may release would be the final months of 2023.

One reason why this report seems valid is because when Shadow of the Erdtree was unveiled this week, FromSoftware essentially had nothing to say about the Elden Ring expansion. Outside of revealing the title of the DLC and a new piece of art, no launch window, trailers, or additional descriptions for the add-on were provided. With this in mind, it seems like Shadow of the Erdtree might still be in the early phases of development. And while we'll surely hear more about the expansion in the coming months, it sounds like fans who want to play this new content sooner rather than later will be left waiting.

For now, if you haven't played Elden Ring for yourself, the game is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

