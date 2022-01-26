Elden Ring Game Length Revealed

FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco have revealed just how long it should take to finish Elden Ring. In the past, many of FromSoftware’s other titles have largely been linear, which means that they have all taken roughly the same time to finish (depending on your skill level). With Elden Ring, though, the game’s open-world format has led many fans to wonder about how long it would take to actually see the credits roll. Now, we seem to have our answer, although it will just depend on your own play style.

In a new video released by Bandai Namco to coincide with the Taipei Game Show, it was said Elden Ring’s mainline quest should take around 30 hours to see through. “This will differ significantly by player, but in terms of targets set during development, the idea is that the main route should be able to be completed within around 30 hours,” explained producer Yasuhiro Kitao in the video. However, this estimation of time was given with the caveat that there is much to explore in Elden Ring, which could easily inflate the overall game time. “The game as a whole is quite massive and contains many dozens more hours’ worth of gameplay, but if we are talking about the main route only, it shouldn’t take much longer than that,” Kitao went on to say.

When it comes to those who want to truly see everything that can be found in Elden Ring, it sounds like the game will take multiple playthroughs. Kitao also revealed that the ending of the game sees multiple “branching points”, which means that certain things won’t be viewable unless you take a specific path. With titles like Dark Souls 3, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice also working in this manner, it’s not a surprise to see that Elden Ring will also feature multiple endings.

For those that already aren’t counting down the days until Elden Ring, the game is poised to launch in just about one month on February 25th. It will also be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms when it does arrive.

Will you be picking up Elden Ring for yourself next month? And if so, how will you end up playing the game? Will you try to mainline it, or will you take your time exploring the world instead? Let me know either down in the comments or you can hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.