Elden Ring Doesn't Feature In-Game Writing From George R.R. Martin

FromSoftware's upcoming action-adventure game, Elden Ring, notably features a collaboration with George R.R. Martin, who is the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire saga. While Martin's work on Elden Ring might be one of the most notable aspects of the title, however, it sounds as though Martin didn't actually contribute when it comes to the in-game writing that will be seen in the finished product.

According to a new report from IGN, the in-game text that is found within Elden Ring is actually being written by Hidetaka Miyazaki, who is the director of the project. Miyazaki is the one who has primarily written the text that has been seen in past games from the studio, notably with Bloodborne and the Dark Souls saga. Speaking more to how the story in Elden Ring as a whole will be told, those at the studio said that the narrative in the game is still doled out in a similar manner compared to past games that it has worked on. "In From fashion, the story is told in fragments, and we haven’t changed our principle of providing a world and narrative that the player can interpret for themselves," said FromSoftware's marketing lead, Yasuhiro Kitao.

Of course, if Martin himself isn't actually writing much of the text that will appear in Elden Ring, this begs the question of what he actually did on the project. Martin himself explained in an interview a couple of months back that, for the most part, he created the lore and backstory for the larger world in which Elden Ring is set. After establishing this world, Martin passed all of this information off to FromSoftware where they then proceed to make the game. Basically, ever since Elden Ring entered the actual phase of production, Martin has been more distanced from the project, which helps make sense of why he wouldn't be the one writing the in-game text.

Elden Ring itself seems quite promising based on everything that we have seen so far, and hopefully, the final product will deliver when it releases early next year on January 21, 2022.