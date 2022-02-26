Elden Ring: How to Respec Your Character

Elden Ring players who’ve chosen their starting class and ventured into the Lands Between may have already realized that they’ve put some level-up points into less than opportune stats. If that’s the case, you’re in luck: Elden Ring has an option to respec your character just like other games from FromSoftware allowed for. You won’t be able to do it right away, and the item required to do so isn’t necessarily easy to find, but it’s a helpful tool for restructuring your build or other reasons we’ll go over here as well.

Before you learn how to respec your character, be warned that this article naturally contains spoilers for Elden Ring since you’ll have to have some time invested into the game before you can do this. If that’s not a problem and you’re ready to reroll, here’s what you do.

Where to Respec Your Elden Ring Character

The respec feature in Elden Ring is found through an unlikely source: A boss. You may have heard through lore explainers in-game about a character known as Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. You’ll have to fight her eventually as your second main boss that awards you a Great Rune (she might not be second if you fight them out of order, but we haven’t tested if you can do that yet). She’s located in the Raya Lucaria Academy building which is a can’t miss location after you clear out the first Great Rune boss, Godrick.

After your fight is fully finished and you’ve been declared the victor, you’ll be transported back to the Academy Library. Rennala’s sitting in the center, but she’s not looking for a fight. She’s able to be spoken to and will talk to players about “rebirth.” Take her up on her offer and she’ll allow you to respec your points. This means you’ll have every level that you’ve invested into your character refunded and can reallocate your points, but know that you can’t go lower than the base stats your class began with.

If you want to respec, however, you’ll first need a Larval Tear.

Where to Find Larval Tears

Larval Tears are exceedingly rare, so they’re hard to find and even harder to justify using since you don’t know when you’ll get your next one. However, we’ve already identified at least a few places where you can find them. If you’re fortunate, you may have already located one in your travels and won’t need to go on the hunt, but if that’s not the case, we’ve got you covered, too.

You’ll find one of them in the Village of the Albinaurics. It’s an area directly south of the Raya Lucaria Academy and can be accessed via the lake around the area. There’s a well and a graveyard in the village – you’ll find the Tear there.

While you’re on your way there or on your way back, stop by Liurnia Lake and you’ll find a Crayfish enemy somewhere near the middle of the body of water. It’s already standing unlike some of the other ones that are resting underwater, and it’ll drop a Larval Tear once killed. It’s a fight with a twist, however, so be ready to work for your respec.

Finally, if you want to just buy one, you can head underground and find a lone merchant. Near the minor Erdtree in Mistwood, you’ll find the Siofra River Well which will take you underground. Sprint past the slow-moving enemies you find at the bottom and head to the other lift. Once you’re brought up to the larger river area, run through past the floating balls of electricity and under the first massive bridge until you see another bridge covered in scaffolding. Follow those ledges upwards and you’ll find a merchant selling a Larval Tear for 3000 Runes.

There are more Larval Tears than that in Elden Ring, but not too many more, so plan your respecs carefully.