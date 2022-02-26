Elden Ring: Best Starting Classes

Elden Ring’s got no shortage of classes to choose from, and whether this is your first FromSoftware game or not, choosing which one to start with can be a daunting task. They’ve all got their uses and really just serve as starting points more than set playstyles, but their starting stats and, perhaps more importantly, their starting equipment, will govern just how hard or easy of a time you have at the beginning of the game and how far away you’ll be from securing the build you’re pining for.

Even though choosing your starting class is a tough choice, there are some clear frontrunners that should be kept in mind depending on what kind of player you are and what kind of character you want to have. You’ll find those mentioned below along with some information about each of those classes regarding why you should consider them.

Vagabond

The Vagabond seems to be one of the best starting classes for a number of reasons. It’s got a nice mix of Strength and Dexterity to ensure there won’t be too many starting weapons out of your reach, and it’s got the highest Vigor stat of any of the classes which means you’ll start out with more health than others. One of the biggest advantages of this class is that it’s got a Heater Shield which offers 100% damage reduction against physical attacks even if it doesn’t hold up to repeated attacks quite as well as larger shields do.

A downside to this class is that it’s not particularly invested in Faith nor Intelligence, so if you want to incorporate more Incantations or Sorceries into your build, you’ll have some leveling to do. The character comes fully equipped with a sword, halberd, and the Heater Shield along with a set of armor, so make sure you unequip unneeded items accordingly if you choose this class so that you can roll faster.

Astrologer

This class went by different names in past FromSoftware games, but it’s essentially the magic-based class in Elden Ring which prioritizes Sorceries. This means standing back and firing off rays of blue at your enemies while occasionally utilizing melee attacks if things get too close to you.

Given the focus of this class, the Astrologer has high Mind and Intelligence stats which allows for more powerful spells and more spell uses. It also starts with two spells, Glintstone Arc and Glintstone Pebble, to make sure you’ve got Sorceries for different situations.

While its Dexterity stat isn’t shabby at 12, it’s got a low Strength at just 8 points, so don’t expect to be wielding anything overly heavy. You won’t be quite as proficient in close-quarters combat given that you have a simple Short Sword and a meager shield compared to other options, and your 9 points in Vigor mean you won’t take a beating like other classes can. Sorceries have always been considered an easier option on FromSoftware’s games, however, and the same can be true in Elden Ring if you space yourself out from enemies correctly.

Wretch

You’ll find this class at the end of the list with nothing more than a Club and some scraps of clothing. It looks pretty pitiful, and even the game’s creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki, recommends against choosing it. But before you discount the Wretch, just hear us out.

If you look at the Wretch’s stats, you’ll notice it starts with a 10 in every single attribute. That means you’re starting with as blank a slate as you can possibly get meaning that you can take this class in any direction you want. If you’re worried about having wasted stats in a category – say you only need 8 Strength for the weapon you want, but now you start with 10 – you can rest assured seeing that this class also starts at Level 1 which means you’re starting from the ground up with the lowest Rune cost for leveling up.

While the stats are the benefit, the equipment is certainly a downside. You literally only start with one Club and nothing more – no shield, no armor, no nothing besides your keepsake you pick out. The beginning of the game will be tougher because of it, but once you get your hands on a shield, you’ll find yourself on even, or at least comparable, footing with other classes.

Elden Ring is out now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. You can check out our review of the game here.