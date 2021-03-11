Elden Ring Insider Shares Disappointing Update

✖

Elden Ring fans have been waiting for the game's first trailer to officially drop, but it seems that won't be happening in March. Jeff Grubb previously claimed an official reveal for the game would happen this month, but the industry insider now states it has been pushed back by publisher Bandai Namco following a recent leak. However, Elden Ring insider Lance McDonald challenged that assertion, claiming that an official reveal was never slated for this month, and the leak has nothing to do with Bandai Namco's current plans for the game. Either way, it seems fans will be waiting a bit longer!

Tweets from @Nibellion and McDonald summarizing the situation can be found embedded below.

Elden Ring was never going to be revealed in March and the leaks haven’t caused any plans to change. People are just using the leaks as an excuse as for why their inaccurate predictions aren’t coming true. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) March 10, 2021

While McDonald seemed to criticize Grubb's take on the situation, it's impossible to know for certain which of these accounts is accurate. At the end of the day, fans likely won't get a concrete answer; plans in the video game industry can often change dramatically, and publishers and developers tend to keep their reasoning to themselves. For now, those looking forward to Elden Ring will just have to wait patiently knowing that Bandai Namco will reveal the trailer and new information on the game when it's ready to do so.

For those unfamiliar with Elden Ring, the game is a collaboration between Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, of Game of Thrones fame. The collaboration between these two creators has generated a lot of interest since it was first announced at E3 2019, but information on the game has been minimal over the last two years. Elden Ring is a separate game from the Souls series, but will feature elements familiar to fans. The game is being developed by FromSoftware, and features music by Yuka Kitamura.

Elden Ring has been announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Elden Ring? Are you disappointed the trailer has not been officially revealed? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!