Leaked Elden Ring Footage Reportedly Shows Off Combat and More

✖

Following seemingly constant rumors about a possible reveal soon, more details have come to light about Elden Ring thanks to reporting about what appears to be a leaked trailer for the upcoming video game circulating online. According to the various reports, the footage making the rounds is an off-screen recording of a new trailer featuring narrated gameplay, which would make it the most extensive look -- albeit in a crummy manner -- at the highly anticipated title to date.

According to a detailed description of the leaked footage by VGC, the clip appears to be just a small amount of a seemingly longer trailer, and while no release date is mentioned it does show "familiar Souls-style melee combat, boss battles against a fire-breathing dragon and a large, sword-wielding foe, and a glimpse at horseback combat in a large, open environment."

The hype cycle for Elden Ring was essentially guaranteed the moment it was officially announced at E3 2019. The title comes from developer FromSoftware, the company behind popular video games like Dark Souls and more, with help from Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin in creating the video game's world. The fact that all official channels have been relatively quiet since then has only added to the mystique of the title.

Elden Ring does not yet have an official release date, and while it was announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam when first revealed, there has been no official word on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S version of the upcoming title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Elden Ring right here.

What do you think about what we have heard about Elden Ring so far? Are you excited to maybe, hopefully see something more about it soon? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!