Elden Ring Reveal Reportedly Planned For March

Rumors and reports of an Elden Ring reveal in the early portion of 2021 have been coming about in droves over the past few weeks. While this year still hasn’t brought with it any news on the highly-anticipated FromSoftware title, it sounds like that trajectory could soon be changing within the next month.

Mentioned on the GamesBeat Decides podcast, host Jeff Grubb explained that according to information that he is privy to, Elden Ring is set to re-emerge in March. Grubb said that a “combination” of sources gave him info that the game is set to appear in some capacity before the end of the month, although he’s unsure where this reveal might take place. That being said, Grubb also stressed that this isn’t something that is 100 percent going to happen. Based on what he knows, an exact time and date when it comes to this reveal has never been mentioned to him, meaning that it could always slip to a later time period.

Still, Grubb and fellow host Mike Minotti went on to stress that based on what they have seen, a new appearance from Elden Ring has to be coming “soon”. And even in a worst-case scenario, Grubb and Minotti both said that there’s essentially no way that E3 season (June) comes and goes without Elden Ring popping up once again. “Keep the faith a little bit longer. I think you’re going to get out on the other side of this real soon,” Grubb said to fans who have eagerly been waiting to see more of the game. “I’ll also say that I think you’re going to be real happy with what you end up seeing.”

At this point, we’ve been hearing reports about this related to Elden Ring for quite some time, but what makes this information from Grubb and Minotti a bit different is the confidence in which they’ve talked about the situation. Clearly, each person has seen or heard something recently that gives them the utmost faith that Elden Ring will be shown off again in the near future. Obviously, don’t get your hopes up too much just yet, but it does sound like the lack of information related to Elden Ring will soon be coming to an end.

For now, Elden Ring still doesn’t have a release date, but it’s slated to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC whenever it does come about. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X iterations have yet to be announced, although they do seem likely.

What do you think about this new information? And do you think March will be the window in which we finally see more of Elden Ring in action? Be sure to let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.