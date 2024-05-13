Ubisoft Discounts Entire Watch Dogs Series by 85%

Ubisoft has discounted the entire Watch Dogs series. While the series has reportedly been put on ice for the foreseeable future, if not forever, gamers can still enjoy the trilogy that has already been released. To this end, if you are interested in checking out the open-world crime series from Ubisoft, you can now do so without paying much. The entire series has been discounted 85 percent by Ubisoft. Unfortunately, this deal for the first two games in the series is exclusive to Steam. However, the latest release in the series, Watch Dogs: Legion, has been discounted by 85 percent not just on Steam, but the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store as well.

For those unfamiliar with the Watch Dogs series it debuted back in 2014 via Watch Dogs. In 2016, it got a sequel aptly called Watch Dogs 2. And then in 2020, a third and final game in the series was released dubbed Watch Dogs Legion. According to both reviews and game sales, the second game is the high point of the series, while the latest installment is the low point of the series, which may explain why it is the final installment in the series.

Watch Dogs Legion -- $8.99

About: "Build a resistance made from anyone in the world to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall. Recruit and play as anyone from London. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set for unique situations. Hack armed drones, deploy spider-bots, and take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak. Explore a massive urban open world featuring London's many iconic landmarks and fun side activities. Team up with your friends as you complete co-op missions and unique game modes. Upgrade to the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition for access to the season pass and more!"

Watch Dogs 2 -- $7.49

Steam only

About: "Play as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker living in the birthplace of the tech revolution, the San Francisco Bay Area. Team up with Dedsec, a notorious group of hackers, to execute the biggest hack in history; take down ctOS 2.0, an invasive operating system being used by criminal masterminds to monitor and manipulate citizens on a massive scale."

Watch Dogs -- $2.99

Steam only

About: "You play as Aiden Pearce, a brilliant hacker and former thug, whose criminal past led to a violent family tragedy. Now on the hunt for those who hurt your family, you'll be able to monitor and hack all who surround you by manipulating everything connected to the city's network. Access omnipresent security cameras, download personal information to locate a target, control traffic lights and public transportation to stop the enemy...and more. Use the city of Chicago as your ultimate weapon and exact your own style of revenge."