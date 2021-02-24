Elden Ring Insider Shares Update Ahead of PlayStation State of Play

✖

An Elden Ring insider has shared an update ahead of tomorrow's PlayStation State of Play, and it sounds like the new game from FromSoftware -- the makers of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro -- has a chance of rearing its head during the presentation, which will be focused on both PS4 and PS5, including those that haven't been announced yet and those that have. According to the insider, we should see something of Elden Ring before E3, which is to say, sometime before June.

Adding to this, the insider, Imran Khan, noted he believes the game is on track to release sometime this year, or at least it has an "80 percent" chance of dropping this year. Unfortunately, this is all Khan notes. Whether it will show up during tomorrow's PlayStation State of Play remains to be seen, but it certainly sounds plausible if all of this information is correct.

This morning, the lineup of tomorrow's show leaked online, and it didn't include Elden Ring. However right now, this leak hasn't been validated in any capacity. In fact, it's been challenged by some leakers and insiders.

FromSoftware and Bandi Namco could put an end to all of this speculation by confirming the game will or will not be there, but it's unlikely it will do this. Not only do the pair not comment on rumors and speculation, but if the game is going to be present, there's zero reason to comment on it and spoil the surprise.

Elden Ring is in development for PS4, PC, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of a release date or PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions of the game.