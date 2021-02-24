PS4 Getting Two Classic N64 Games Tomorrow

✖

PS4 is getting two classic N64 games tomorrow. February has been a slow month for PlayStation gamers on PS4 and PS5, especially compared to recent years. However, while the notable brand new games are still only dripping out, the nostalgic games from yesteryear are stepping in to fill the holes in the release schedule. This time, it's Turok and Turok 2, two classics from the 1990s many will remember playing on the N64. The official PlayStation Store has confirmed the pair of games will finally come to PS4 tomorrow and cost $20 a pop.

If you have deja vu, it's because earlier this month the pair of ports leaked, courtesy of the UK PlayStation Network App. At the time, the leak suggested the games were dropping on PS4 on February 25, and today, the PlayStation Store confirmed this. Meanwhile, before this, all the way back in July, trophies for the first game surfaced on PSN.

For those that don't remember these games or for those that weren't alive yet, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter debuted all the way back in 1997 via Iguana Entertainment and Acclaim Entertainment. At the time, it was an N64 exclusive, and a popular one at that, which is why the adaptation of the Acclaim Comics comic book series of the same name got an equally popular sequel a year later, also on N64.

While Iguana Entertainment and Acclaim Entertainment were responsible for the pair of games back then, it's Nightdive Studios who owns the IP now and has been re-releasing the first two games in the series. While the pair of remastered ports are only now coming to PS4, they've already been re-released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Right now, there's been no word of the ports coming to PS5, but the games will be playable on the machine, courtesy of backward compatibility.

