God of War Ragnarok Update Isn't the Update PlayStation Fans Wanted

✖

A new God of War Ragnarok update isn't the update PlayStation fans were hoping to get for the PS4 and PS5 game. Technically, the new update is two separate updates, and neither are great news. The first comes the way of Cory Barlog, the creative director behind 2018's reboot, which remains one of the highest-rated games of the last few years. Right now, Barlog hasn't confirmed he's returned as the creative director of the sequel, but he did recently confirm that the game won't be at tomorrow's PlayStation State of Play.

Yesterday, Sony announced the first PlayStation State of Play in months. Since then, the show's lineup has potentially leaked and Barlog has seemingly confirmed Kratos won't be present.

"Never heard of it. Seriously, did not even know this was happening until I saw the tweet but I am looking forward to seeing what that scrappy upstart Sony has to show," said Barlog. "Fingers crossed for a playable Half Life 3 demo!"

never heard of it. seriously, did not even know this was happening until I saw the tweet but I am looking forward to seeing what that scrappy upstart Sony has to show. fingers crossed for a playable Half Life 3 demo! 🤞🙃 https://t.co/S2jtTgXuvF — Cory Balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) February 23, 2021

Adding to this, PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan recently confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West is still on schedule to release later this year. What Ryan didn't say was the same for the new God of War. In fact, he didn't say anything about the new God of War, which may just suggest it's not releasing this year.

In short, it looks like God of War won't be at tomorrow's show, and it looks like it won't be releasing this year, however, for now, neither of these things have been outright, 100 percent confirmed. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here or check out the relevant links below: