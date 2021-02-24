PlayStation State of Play Presentation May Have Just Leaked Online Ahead of Schedule

✖

Tomorrow, a new PlayStation State of Play is going down featuring both PS4 and PS5 games. Right now, there's been no word of what games PS4 and PS5 gamers should and shouldn't expect, but a new "leak" has surfaced online, and if it's accurate, it's leaked the show's entire lineup. And again, if it's accurate, the presentation -- which will run at roughly 30 minutes -- is going to be a bit of a snoozer.

According to the leak, the State of Play will provide updates on a few games already out, such as Godfall and Destruction AllStars. Meanwhile, word of PS4 and PS5 ports for Among Us and Hades will be shared, as well as updates on already announced, but not yet released, titles, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Goodbye Volcano High, Oddworld Soulstorm, and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Lastly, Rockstar Games will reportedly finally pull back the curtain on the PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto V. Last year, Rockstar Games announced the game was coming to PS5 in an "expanded and enhanced form," but it has yet to show what this looks like.

Destruction AllStars (Roadmap)

Godfall DLC

Oddworld Soulstorm

GTA V (PS5)

Goodbye Volcano High

Among Us (PS4 and PS5)

Returnal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Hades (PS4 and PS5)

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial and it comes from a source with a limited track record for leaks.

At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not commented on any of the speculative information above, and it likely won't. Not only does it never comment on rumors, but it's never going to comment on a show that's only 24 hours away. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest on both the PS4 and the PS5 -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

H/T, Reset Era.