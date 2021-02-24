Henry Cavill May Have Just Teased a New Mass Effect Project
The Witcher and Superman star Henry Cavill may have just teased a new Mass Effect project. Over on Instagram, Cavill has posted a cryptic tease featuring a script full of blurred text. However, Focus Magic reveals several Mass Effect terms, like Geth, Reaper, and Tali'Zorah. In other words, Cavill appears to be teasing a Mass Effect project, though whether it's a movie, TV show, commercial, a game, or something else, is anyone's best guess.
Accompanying the image, Cavill plays into the potential tease by noting it could be for a "secret project," but it could also be a paper with random words on it. Adding to this, Cavill teases his fans that they will simply need to wait and see.
"Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it.... Guess you'll have to wait and see. Happy hump day all," wrote Cavill.

Unfortunately, this is all Cavill says and the image -- which appears to be from the set of The Witcher -- doesn't appear to divulge anything else of note. Not only has Cavill said nothing else of the tease, but none of the implicated parties -- BioWare and EA -- have either.
Of course, as more information comes in, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt as it ranges from unofficial to speculative. Could this be a tease of a Mass Effect movie or TV show starring Henry Cavill? Sure, but it could also be a slew of other things, all of which are far less exciting.
H/T, Game Pressure.