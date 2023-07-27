Elden Ring Gets First Update in Months, Patch Notes Revealed

Elden Ring, out of nowhere, got a new update this week that potentially affects every weapon you could use in the game. That's because the relatively small update increased the poise damage done by all weapons when they're used in the PvP modes, so if you've one of the many who've stuck around in Elden Ring for those fights against other players, you'll now find that your attacks whittle down their poise a bit more. The same is true for some Incantations which also got buffed in PvP settings, but some changes were made that affect those modes and PvE gameplay, too.

For the most part, the changes in Elden Ring update 1.10 are pretty much buffs across the board with one or two notable exceptions. The Quickstep and Bloodhound's Step skills (the patch notes call it "Hound's Step," but we assume they mean "Bloodhound's Step"), for example, have both been nerfed in the PvP setting to make it so that their invulnerability windows aren't so wide. Those two skills are safe add-ons for pretty much any build and are ones that people default to if they don't have any particular need of a different Ash of War, so it makes sense that FromSoftware would target them further, specifically in the PvP modes.

The full patch notes for Elden Ring's 1.10 update can be seen below:

Elden Ring – Patch Notes Version 1.10

PvP

Increased poise damage of all weapons and some spells and incantations.

Increased poise when attacking with some skills, spells, incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Added damage reduction when performing attacks with some skills, spells and incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Critical hit angles have been extended.

Decreased the invulnerability window of the Quick Step and Hound's Step skills.

Decreased the damage reduction granted by some skills, incantations and items.

General Balance Adjustments

Increased critical hit damage.

Decreased recovery time after a missed critical hit.

Increased poise damage of attacks that occur after missing a critical hit.

Bug Fixes, Other Changes

Adjusted the player damage animation so that the attack direction is not unintentionally shifted when getting hit while attacking with some types of weapons that generates poise.

Fixed a bug that prevented some spells and incantations from causing damage while under the effect of some skills and items.

Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the Sacred Order skill to continue after switching weapons.

Corrected some text in certain languages.

Elden Ring still has its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC on the way at some point in the future, but a release date for that expansion has not been announced yet.