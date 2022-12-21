Elden Ring Finally Goes on Sale for a Limited Time

Potential Elden Ring players who've been waiting on the game's price to drop are in luck: the game is finally on sale now through the PlayStation and Xbox marketplaces. It might've been on sale once or twice through third-party distributors in the past (on PC, particularly), but now, you can get it through the official channels. The discount isn't half bad either since the game's been marked down to $41.99 through both retailers which takes $18 off the normal price of the game.

Both PlayStation and Xbox are running their own sales with different games featured in each one, but Elden Ring is one of several common denominators between the sales. The price is the same regardless of which store you're buying it from with the Xbox version seen here and the PlayStation one here.

In addition to the base game being on sale, the Deluxe Edition is discounted as well. It's being sold for $55.99, and it comes with the full game as well as the digital artbook and the original soundtrack for the game. No in-game content in terms of DLC or anything like that is included, so if you're not big on these kinds of extras that are mentioned in the listings, you'd be better off just getting the base game.

The only catch here is that these sales are scheduled to end on or before January 7th, so you've got from now until then to take advantage of the deals.

In case you haven't been hearing about all of Elden Ring's victories throughout the end-of-the-year awards season, the game won Game of the Year at The Game Awards as well as numerous other awards from different events. Our own review of Elden Ring praised its ability to evolve on the Dark Souls formula established by FromSoftware while still excelling as its own open-world title.

"Similarities to past games and references to Dark Souls 4 aside, it's difficult to directly compare Elden Ring to other FromSoftware games in the way that it's difficult to compare Demon's Souls to Bloodborne or Dark Souls to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice," an excerpt from our review said. "It certainly feels like FromSoftware's most ambitious and thoughtful game to date, however, and with all the considerations to different audiences, it stands to be a familiar return and a welcome jumping-on point for any Tarnished who hope to become the Elden Lord."