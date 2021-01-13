Electronic Arts Will Still Make Star Wars Games, Has "A Number of Projects" in the Works

✖

Lucasfilm Games and Ubisoft announced on Wednesday that the pair would be working on a new Star Wars game, an open-world title that already sounds like it’ll finally deliver on a longstanding request from the community. But with that announcement, the exclusivity deal with Electronic Arts pertaining to the Star Wars games was brought into question now that another publisher is working on the storied franchise. Electronic Arts may not have an exclusive deal to create Star Wars games any longer, but the publisher still has “a number of projects” to work on alongside Lucasfilm Games.

The confirmation of the continued collaborations between the two was shared in a post on the Star Wars site where Douglas Reilly, the vice president of Lucasfilm Games, shared some insights into the future of Star Wars games. Reilly said the newly revived Lucasfilm Games still has a strong working relationship with Electronic Arts and that the latter will continue making a number of different Star Wars games.

✅ We love Star Wars.

✅ We look forward to continuing our partnership with Lucasfilm Games.

✅ We’re making more Star Wars games.

✅ BD-1 is still the cutest. — Electronic Arts (@EA) January 13, 2021

“We’re really proud of the games we have created with EA,” Reilly said. “We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we’ve got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA.”

With Ubisoft and whatever other companies Lucasfilm Games ends up working with to create new Star Wars titles, Reilly added that the Lucasfilm Games group will continue to work with them to create untold Star Wars stories.

“We try and help them leverage their passion, expertise, and idea by bringing our expertise around the IP, our ability to connect with other parts of Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company, to amplify that. To make it even bigger than they might imagine,” Reilly said. “We want to uncover the stories they’ve always imagined telling and make them resonate with our fans, and across the wider Star Wars galaxy.”

Details on the Ubisoft game are scarce at the moment, but we know that Massive Entertainment will be working on the title. The Ubisoft studio is known for creating The Division 2 and is also working on a game based on the Avatar movie franchise.