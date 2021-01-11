Star Wars Video Games To Now All Be Branded Under Lucasfilm Games Name

After a dry spell for a bit, games associated with Star Wars have been arriving more frequently over the past few years. Now, moving forward, all future games that continue to release that are associated with Star Wars are going to be unified under a single moniker.

Detailed over on the official Star Wars website, it was announced that Lucasfilm Games will now be the branding that carries over across all titles associated with the iconic sci-fi universe. The name is said to be one “that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future.” Lucasfilm Games itself also launched new social media pages across Twitter and Facebook to go along with this reveal. Each of these locations is apparently where news on all games will be divulged.

New year, new look! Welcome to the new and improved Twitter page for news and information from Lucasfilm Games. Learn more at https://t.co/NCoLkEIrQb: https://t.co/AHkU85qzEt This is Lucasfilm Games: https://t.co/kpYrEKDtKI — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 11, 2021

So what does this mean exactly for future Star Wars video games? Well, not a whole lot. Nothing that is being done here will change the status of future projects that are in development or those that have been released in the past. Instead, this is just more of a way to unite all Star Wars games that release across different avenues. It's a simple move but it's one that honestly makes a fair bit of sense.

The only downside about this announcement is that it wasn't made in tandem to any new game reveals. At the moment, the only Star Wars game that we know of that is in the works is that of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which should release at some point in 2021. Respawn Entertainment is also rumored to be making a new installment in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order franchise, but it might be a few years until that sequel surfaces. For now, this is a fairly small move in the grand scheme of things but it does tell us that video games set in the Star Wars universe are likely going to only become more common as time goes on.

So what do you think about this announcement? Do you think there's anything we can glean from it that hints at future Star Wars games? Let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.