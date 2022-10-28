Elon Musk Takes Control of Twitter; Reportedly Fires Key Executives

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and reportedly fired a number of key people at the company. Earlier this year, Elon Musk announced his intent to purchase Twitter for over $40 billion, a number many felt was overpaying for the company. However, Musk has deep pockets and made his interest in the company very clear. Shortly after this news, Musk began to disparage Twitter, particularly when it came to monetization and moderation. Eventually, Musk canceled the deal, resulting in a lawsuit from Twitter. After a brief legal dispute, Musk moved to re-enter the deal and take control of Twitter.

Now, the day is here and Elon Musk is now in control of Twitter, much to the dismay of his critics. Nevertheless, Musk is now operating as the head of Twitter and has reportedly fired key executives according to a report from CNN. Amongst the casualties were CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and policy head Vijaya Gadde who was reportedly responsible for key moderation changes, including the ban of President Donald Trump. As of right now, it remains to be seen just what Musk will do to the platform. He's already made general promises of making the platform profitable with more ads, a more lax moderation system, and more. Some fear this could lead to controversial figures such as the aforementioned president making a return to Twitter, though it's unknown if Musk will reinstate any banned accounts. Either way, it's likely Twitter will see some big changes in the coming months as Musk pushes his vision on the company.

A lot has already been said about Elon Musk's Twitter deal and it's likely the discourse surrounding it will only get louder. Whether or not Musk intends to be a long term leader of the company or just take brief control and then put someone else in charge also remains to be seen. Musk runs a lot of major companies that are ally vying for his time at the moment, meaning it could be challenging to juggle them all over time.

