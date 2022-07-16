Elon Musk's "Disparaging" Tweets Against Twitter Allegedly Violated Acquisition Agreement

Elon Musk is known for being a guy who says what's on his mind. Unlike a lot of other big company executives, he has an open, if not controversial dialogue with customers and the general population. As such, this may have created long-term problems between Elon Musk and Twitter earlier this year following Musk's efforts to buy the company for over $40 billion. Elon Musk has been known to poke the beehive as it were and there was no exception to that with how he handled the Twitter acquisition. This is likely going to cause some headaches for him as he recently announced he was backing out of his agreement with Twitter to acquire the company. Now that Twitter is suing, we're getting a lot more information about the specifics of the deal and the social media company's position on the matter

According to a lawsuit filed by Twitter, Elon Musk "repeatedly disparaged" Twitter or its employees at least 16 times. According to Twitter, this violated a provision in the agreement that stated that Musk can talk about the deal "so long as such Tweets do not disparage the Company or any of its Representatives." Numerous examples were offered in the lawsuit including the now infamous tweet where Elon Musk used a poop emoji in response to a thread from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal about spam on Twitter. Elon Musk has suggested that the amount of spam accounts and bots had a large effect on how he approached the acquisition, but the social media company has countered this by saying it's an excuse to get out of the deal as recent market conditions may make the deal less ideal for him.

"Since signing the merger agreement, Musk has repeatedly disparaged Twitter and the deal, creating business risk for Twitter and downward pressure on its share price," the company's lawsuit claimed.

As of right now, there is no date set for the trial, but Twitter is hoping to get an expedited trial in September. In a recent company-wide memo, Twitter also stated that it plans to hold Elon Musk "accountable". As of right now, it remains to be seen how successful that will be, but Twitter seems to be building a pretty big case against Musk by diving deep into his own social media profile.

What do you think of the Twitter lawsuit? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T Variety]