Elon Musk Demanded a Cyberpunk 2077 Cameo While Wielding a Gun

Elon Musk apparently demanded CD Projekt Red give him a role in Cyberpunk 2077 while waving a gun around. Elon Musk is kind of a guy known for getting his way at this point. The billionaire has built big underground tunnels for cars, bought out entire companies such as Twitter, and has largely been able to do as he pleases. There aren't many people who can tell one of the richest men alive no. That has resulted in some issues, though. Twitter has gone through a lot of ups and downs in the last year as a result of his rather impulsive decision making, resulting in constantly changing policy changes and more that have either had to be completely reverted or revised.

With that said, Cyberpunk 2077 fans may remember Elon Musk made an appearance in the game. It wasn't immediately clear why he was in the game, but some speculated that it had to do with his major presence in the tech space and CD Projekt Red felt like including him as a nod to that. However, it appears it had absolutely nothing to do with that. Instead, a new biography from author Walter Isaac, simply titled Elon Musk, reveals he more or less demanded the cameo by force. As revealed in the book, Musk's then-wife Grimes was doing a recording session for Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of its release and Musk showed up to the studio wielding a gun. It was Musk's 200-year-old antique pistol and for whatever reason, he felt like he needed to bring it to the Cyberpunk 2077 employees. Grimes noted to Isaac that the studio guys were "sweating" and Musk announced that he was "armed, but not dangerous." Musk noted his fascination with the game came from the fact that the game has cybernetic implants similar to his Neuralink company and he was inspired by its take on the future.

Elon Musk is an avid gamer and has since used Cyberpunk 2077 to demo the gaming capabilities of select Tesla models. His cameo in the game is pretty brief and doesn't seem to have any voice lines. Players can see him at the start of the Corpo life path when an unnamed man in a suit that looks remarkably like Musk walks into a bathroom that V is in. That seems to be the extent of his role, so it would seem that waving a gun at people and demanding to be in their game worked for Musk.

