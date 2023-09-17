Cyberpunk 2077 Has a New Free Download Ahead of Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 players have a new free download available ahead of the release of Update 2.0 and The Phantom Liberty expansion. Unfortunately, if you're on console -- which is to say, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- the free download has not been made available to you. It's exclusive to GOG, which means it's exclusive to PC. Further, this is the second time it has been made available, so you may already have downloaded it.

The free download in question is the Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Goodies Collection, which features the following content: Phantom Liberty logo wallpaper, Cyberpunk 2077 wallpapers, Cyberpunk 2077 wallpapers (20th Anniversary), Phantom Liberty key visual graphics, Phantom Liberty wallpaper, Phantom Liberty bundle wallpaper, Phantom Liberty quadra vigilante wallpaper, Phantom Liberty screenshots, Cyberpunk 2077 concept arts, Cyberpunk 2077 cover arts, Cyberpunk 2077 posters, Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots, Cyberpunk 2077 gang graffiti, Cyberpunk 2077 steelbook arts, new Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty concept art wallpapers, and new GOG exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty wallpapers.

"Before you take on an impossible mission of espionage and survival in Phantom Liberty, the spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 set in an all-new district of Night City, you can grab the free Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Goodies Collection on GOG now, before it fades away," reads an official blurb about the free collection. "This unique content pack compiles – for the first time ever -the best of previously released CD Projekt Red content from Cyberpunk 2077 and the upcoming Phantom Liberty. Among the content featured in the Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Goodies Collection, you'll find digital wallpapers, screenshots, key visuals, printable posters, gang graffiti, and more – everything that will give your PC that needed cyberpunk touch before venturing into Night City and Dogtown."

As you can see, there is no in-game content available here, which may explain, partially, why it's a PC-only offer. Whatever the case, it's free to download, though for how long, is unclear.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated Phantom Liberty expansion is set to drop on September 25.