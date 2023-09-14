Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 Gets a Release Date

You can play Cyberpunk 2077's big new free update, Update 2.0, very soon. Cyberpunk 2077 is a pretty infamous game at this point. Even those who haven't played it likely know a great deal about it due to its controversial nature. After years of trailers, promises, and absurd levels of hype, CD Projekt Red released Cyberpunk 2077 to players in December 2020. Unfortunately, it was a pretty big disaster. While some PC players claimed to have no major issues, the game was a trainwreck on consoles and resulted in mass refunds and the game even being outright removed from the PlayStation Store for months. It wasn't a pretty sight and it is a game that has been updated constantly since its release. However, Cyberpunk 2077 is getting one last truly massive update before the team moves on to what's next.

While there will likely be additional patches, Update 2.0 is a huge content update that dramatically overhauls elements of the game from combat to progression to how the police function. It's very dense and is something CD Projekt Red has hyped up a great deal for the last several months. Now, with Phantom Liberty on the horizon, fans are wondering when they can delve into all the new changes. The good news is that it will be before Phantom Liberty! You can start playing Update 2.0 on September 21st, five full days before the release of Phantom Liberty. This update is totally free, so everyone who owns the game on current-gen consoles and PC will have access to it so long as they update their game. If you're checking it out on PC, be warned, as CD Projekt Red has noted it could push your system to its limits. As for what's specifically included, check out the breakdown below.

What is Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0?

⚠️ THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR ⚠️



Update 2.0 for #Cyberpunk2077 is coming on September 21! pic.twitter.com/A1evuo4kk6 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 14, 2023

Cyberpunk 2077's Update 2.0 will give the game a pretty massive revamp. Here are the things you can expect:

A complete overhaul of the game's perk system with brand new perks. All of your perks will be reset and you will be able to fully respec your character with your previously earned skill points to accommodate to the new trees.

A revamped police system with more aggressive responses from the law depending on your wanted level. They will attempt to ram you off the road, set up roadblocks, and even send out bosses if you reach a high enough level.

Revamped cyberware system

The game is also introducing vehicular combat, allowing you to shoot SMGs and pistols out the window of your car or on a motorcycle (bikes have the added benefit of melee weapons to slice tires and enemies). You can get into car chases while firing at your pursuers and target the driver/passengers, tires, and even the fuel tank. If that wasn't enough vehicles can also be hacked to malfunction.

Combat AI improvements

New radio stations

UI improvements

Loot, items, and crafting changes

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

There will be additional content including an expansion to the map, new side quests/activities, a new skill tree, new vehicles, guns, clothes, and much more. Of course, this all comes on top of the new main questline that comes with Phantom Liberty. The quest follows V in the midst-of Cyberpunk 2077's story as they attempt to protect the President of the New United States in the slums of Night City. It will release as a paid add-on on September 26th. It will be the first and only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.