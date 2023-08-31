Why Cyberpunk 2077 Won't Get A Second Expansion

CD Projekt Red has already decided that it won't be making any more expansions for Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that you've almost certainly heard about ad nauseum as it was pretty much one of the biggest games for years. Before it was released, it was being hyped up as a total game changer and something that could be really revolutionary for the RPG genre. Sadly, it was plagued with a totally broken launch that resulted in massive refunds, years of patches to get it fixed, and much more. It's now in a much better state, though some are a bit peeved it wasn't quite what they hoped for at the base level. The upcoming Update 2.0 may rectify that, but it remains to be seen.

Still, there is a massive fan base for Cyberpunk 2077 and it's one that wants to continue living in that world. The game's first and only expansion will release later in September and it seems like CD Projekt has already decided on whether or not it will do more DLCs. CD Projekt Red SVP of business development Michał Nowakowski noted during a recent Q&A (via VGC) that they aren't basing whether or not they do more Cyberpunk DLC from sales or player engagement, but instead already made the decision based on the technology they're using. CD Projekt is leaving its engine behind in favor of working on Unreal Engine and Phantom Liberty will be the last thing that uses the Red Engine.

"As we have announced a long time ago, we're not going to make a second or third expansion," he explained. "This is the only expansion of the game, and it has nothing to do with the numbers and how satisfied or not we are with sales or anything of the kind. It's a technological decision to be honest. This is the last time we're working on the Red Engine for the time being at least, and in the foreseeable future as you know we are working on the Unreal Engine from Epic. This was one of the key reasons why we decided this was the only one."

The Witcher 4 Development Update

Another reason could also be that CD Projekt Red is really starting to get the ball rolling on The Witcher 4. The developer has 260 people working on the next Witcher game right now and noted that a large portion of the 300+ people working on Phantom Liberty will move over to The Witcher 4 once they ship the expansion. The developer has a lot of projects in the works, so it makes sense to prioritize what comes next rather than spend another year or two making another expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel

CD Projekt Red is also expected to ramp up development on the next Cyberpunk game after Phantom Liberty is out the door. It will be worked on in tandem with the next Witcher game as CD Projekt Red has expanded quite a bit. As of right now, it's unclear when it will actually be released.