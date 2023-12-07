Elon Musk Gets Roasted After Criticizing GTA 5 For Having Violence Against Police

Elon Musk has been getting cooked on Twitter this week after he made a strange criticism against Grand Theft Auto V. In the 90s and 2000s, video games were a pretty controversial medium. While a lot of games got their lumps from mainstream media and politicians, Grand Theft Auto was the biggest target. The open-world crime game was targeted for allowing players to mow down innocent people and police, have sex with sex workers (and then commit violence against them), take/sell drugs, and so on. Grand Theft Auto V managed to release without as much pushback as the world seemed to be embracing the gaming medium a bit more about that time. However, now that Grand Theft Auto VI has had its first trailer, some people are commentating on the franchise's controversial elements.

When one Twitter user stated they'd never played a Grand Theft Auto game, billionaire Elon Musk replied and stated that he had tried the series, but couldn't get into it. While there are a lot of people who don't totally jive with Grand Theft Auto for a variety of reasons, his critique got a lot of push back. Elon Musk noted that he was put off by the fact that he didn't like Grand Theft Auto V because you have to shoot police officers in the game's opening bank heist. People then dunked on Musk for being someone who is proud of not being very politically correct, yet is afraid of fictional violence against fictional police in a fictional version of the United States. This is also the guy who told Disney CEO "go f--k yourself" on live TV earlier this month after the company (and many others) stopped advertising on X/Twitter.

wtf am I reading — Ben (@videotechuk_) December 5, 2023

cop_npc_12 got him like this pic.twitter.com/Xz6nmeZrYr — Opera GX (@operagxofficial) December 5, 2023

Elon the type of dude to follow the speed limit in gta — President-Elect Toguro (@PresidentToguro) December 5, 2023

Bro is SUCH good guy — caleb (@oompaville) December 5, 2023

Elon Musk's right hand woman and X CEO Linda Yaccarino also made a pretty big deal out of the fact that the first trailer for GTA 6 was not released on Twitter right away. The trailer leaked a little under 24 hours before it was meant to go live, prompting Rockstar Games to just release it a day early on YouTube. Yaccarino publicly asked if Rockstar Games would release the trailer on X, but Rockstar didn't immediately oblige. The developer shared a link to its YouTube channel on its X page, but fans started to notice that it appeared the post was being throttled so that its spread was reduced. After that, a tweet with the trailer natively embedded on to X was released by Rockstar Games. Whether or not Elon Musk will play Grand Theft Auto VI remains to be seen, but it sounds like it may be a bit too violent for his own liking.

GTA 6 Release Date

Rockstar Games hasn't locked in an official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI, but it has confirmed that it will release in 2025. Some fans believe it will drop in early 2025 as opposed to the fall due to the fact Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two, projected a massive influx in revenue during this window. Of course, delays are always possible, though. The fact a hard window wasn't locked down besides the year likely means Rockstar is giving itself some wiggle room.