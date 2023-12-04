GTA 6 Trailer Reportedly Leaks Online

Grand Theft Auto fans should be cautious of spoilers ahead of the release of the official GTA 6 trailer, which Rockstar Games is scheduled to release tomorrow, December 5. All GTA fans should, more specifically, be cautious while browsing social media and the Internet at large between now and tomorrow as an alleged leaked trailer of GTA 6 has surfaced online and is beginning to make the rounds. And there's no room to doubt its validity.

We will not be linking to the footage, but it's 91 seconds long just like we know and reveals a ton of other previously leaked and rumored details. That said, if you don't want even slight spoilers ahead of the trailer, you should be cautious between now and tomorrow as this leak will likely to start to spread. To this end, various industry insiders and GTA-specific insiders have begun to warn of this happening.

Yup it's real. Twitter just took it down. pic.twitter.com/nVeT8tTmom — Ben (@videotechuk_) December 4, 2023

The GTA 6 leaker account has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/mLznS8s82l — GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) December 4, 2023

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on the leaked video and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. Further, if a reliable source debunks the alleged leak, or undeniable evidence of it being fake presents itself, we will also update the story with this salient information. That said, the trailer looks very legit and sources in the know are reporting it as legit. Further, the fact Rockstar Games took it down very quickly also suggests it is real. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt as this is a leak and not official information.

