If you've gotten used to calling Twitter "the bird app" over the last decade, get ready to find a new nickname. Ever since Elon Musk took over the site, he's made some inexplicable changes ranging from limiting tweets for non-verified users to limiting their DMs. Now, it appears he's pulling a Max and changing the name social media users have become accustomed to. In a series of tweets, Musk revealed he plans to change the site's name to X, not to be confused with the Ti West film of the same name that sees a group of porn actors getting murdered by an old couple on a farm.

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Must tweeted (X-ed?). "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow." He ended up posting the bird logo, writing, "Like this but X." He continued, "To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique." Unsurprisingly, Twitter users got creative in the comments and started to come up with their own "X" logos. "If X is closest in style to anything, it should, of course, be Art Deco," Musk added in another tweet. You can view one of Musk's posts below:

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

As The Hollywood Reporter so eloquently put it, "As usual with Musk, it's hard to tell how serious he is." However, the owner of Twitter does have a history with the letter. "Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X," Musk wrote in another tweet. In addition to wanting to rename Twitter, Musk also has a son with Grimes named X Æ A-12 who goes by X. He also founded X.com in 1999, which would go on merge with another company and become PayPal. According to THR, Musk reacquired the X.com domain from PayPal in 2017 and plans to use it for his new version of Twitter.

What Is Threads?

Ever since Musk took over Twitter, the social media app has seen a surge in competitors. Earlier this month, Instagram officially launched its new Twitter rival, Threads. Threads serves as an extension of Instagram and includes some of Twitter's most basic features. Threads gained tens of millions of users in under 24 hours, and its overnight success caused Twitter to threaten to sue Meta.

