Twitter Now Limits How Many Tweets You Can Read

Twitter has implemented a new change that limits how many tweets you can every day and it's pretty controversial. Twitter is one of the biggest social media platforms out there and it arguably started the idea of an app with endless scrolling, something that is now extremely commonplace and has even transitioned into video content with apps like TikTok. You can scroll through Twitter for hours and hours, so long as you follow enough people, and always see new content. It's a huge time waster, but it is also valuable if you want to keep up with the world, certain people, and events.

However, Twitter has implemented a temporary new change that is pretty damaging. To address "extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation" (whatever that means), Twitter CEO noted that users will only be able to read a certain amount of posts a day. This started with just 6,000 tweets/day for verified users and 600/day for unverified users. After seemingly getting a ton of backlash, Elon changed it to 8,000/day for verified users and 800/day for unverified users. Still, given how quickly you can scroll through Twitter and how many tweets you can see, that's not a lot at all for unverified users. Once you hit the limit (which many people have already), you'll be unable to load new tweets on to your timeline, though some are claiming they can at least see replies to their own tweets. Although this is temporary, the fact that this is a daily limit suggests this could last at least a few days, if not longer.

Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

It's another egregious change from Elon Musk's version of Twitter and appears to be angering even his most loyal followers, given it really doesn't benefit anyone and actively hurts the app. Ads are also delivered through tweets, which is a big portion of the company's revenue. Whether this change pushes users to go find another social media app remains to be seen, but it yet another thing to upset its users.

