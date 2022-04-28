Elon Musk Teases Who's "Next" After Buying Twitter

✖

Elon Musk has agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion. As you would expect, he's already making big promises, most of which have involved reducing moderation on the social media platform in favor of more "free speech." While the world waits to see how Twitter looks under Musk, others are wondering what's next for the world's richest man. Musk now owns Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. He has his hands in more than this, but these companies, in particular, look poised to play a big role in the future of not just the United States, but the world. Musk is ambitious though, and it's unlikely his ambitions will end here. There will almost certainly be a "next" project.

To this end, Musk recently teased what this next project will be, but it seems the tease is just for the memes. In a recent tweet, Musk said that next, he's "buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in." Back in the good ol' days Coca-Cola was made with "coco extract." Hence the name. Coca extract obviously comes from Coca leaves, which contain cocaine.

The beverage was invented all the way back in 1885 in the backyard of John Pemberton, a pharmacist from Atlanta, Georgia. During this time, cocaine was legal and viewed as safe as long as it was used in small amounts. It wasn't until 1929 when science learned this wasn't the case that it was fully removed from the drink.

Coca-Cola is worth about $280 billion, a lot more than Twitter. It's worth roughly the same as Elon Musk. In other words, if Musk was actually serious about buying Coca-Cola outright, it would be a lot more complicated and would likely require third-party backing. That said, it's unlikely Musk is actually interested in owning the beverage giant. And of course, if Musk did buy Coca-Cola, he wouldn't be able to put cocaine back in it, at least not in the United States.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Elon Musk reaching an agreement to buy Twitter? Are there any other companies he should target?