Dark Horse Comics Will Be Purchased by European Video Game Giant

Embracer Group, a European holding company with a portfolio of video game development studios and publishers, has entered into an agreement to publish Dark Horse Comics, one of the largest publisher of comics in the United States. Embracer Group announced the purchase today, stating that the sale would be finalized in early 2022. The purchase will include Dark Horse’s comics publishing arm, production company, and the comics retail chain Things From Another World. As a part of the purchase, Embracer Group will keep Dark Horse as a separate operating entity, similar to nine other companies owned by the group. Current Dark Horse CEO Mike Richardson will continue to the lead the company after the acquisition. Financial details of the purchase were not disclosed.

“I can’t express the excitement I feel as Dark Horse moves into this new chapter in our history,” Richardson said in a press release announcing the purchase. “The synergies that exist with the Embracer network of companies promises exciting new opportunities not only for Dark Horse, but also for the creators and companies we work with. I’ve had a number of compelling conversations with Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors and I’m very impressed with him and what he and his team have built. I have to say, the future for our company has never looked brighter.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Embracer Group is the holding company that owns THQ Nordic, Saber Interactive, Deep Silver, and Koch Media, as well as numerous smaller game studios that operate under one of its company’s umbrellas. Some of the company’s notable franchises include Darksiders, Dead Island, and Destroy All Humans.

Embracer cited that Dark Horse would strengthen its transmedia capabilities by adding expertise in content development, comics publishing, and film & TV production. Dark Horse owns or controls more than 300 intellectual properties, which represents an opportunity to grow Embracer’s portfolio of IP and strengthen the opportunity to develop IP in multiple media simultaneously.

This is the second major purchase agreement made by Embracer in recent weeks. Embracer also announced they planned to purchase board game giant Asmodee for nearly $3 billion. Asmodee has a similarly deep well of IP and represents another opportunity to strengthen Embracer’s transmedia capabilities.