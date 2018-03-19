Epic Games Releases $12 Million In Paragon Assets For Free Use

While Epic Games is clearly riding high on the success of its hit multiplayer game Fortnite, not all of its projects are benefitting. The publisher announced earlier this year that it would be shutting down its PlayStation 4/PC game Paragon.

But there is some light at the end of the tunnel, as it appears that some of Paragon‘s prized assets will continue to live on, thanks to the Unreal Engine tech, as well as Epic Games’ generosity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company announced today that developers utilizing the UE4 technology will now be able to use assets from Paragon, including 20 AAA-quality characters, skins, animations, VFX and dialogue, along with an additional 1,500 environmental components from the game. This adds up to about $12 million in assets overall, and gives developers a chance to tinker with the in-game components however they see fit.

The contents can be accessed here, and you can get a good idea of the scope of materials available in the teaser video above, with a number of characters and other goodies that you can now check out.

Epic Games has noted that for those dabbling with these assets, it’s best to get started with Shinbi, which is already included as an animation Bluepoint. There’s also a sample map available for testing purposes, so that users can tweak their own customized environments.

Here’s the full rundown of assets, straight from the publisher:

Characters: 20 Paragon Hero characters will be initially available including all skins for distinct character variants. The release also includes base meshes, thousands of textures, VFX and animation cycles, and dialogue with hundreds of sound cues. The character Shinbi comes with an animation Blueprint which can be tailored to specific needs. Epic sends special thanks to OTOY and 3D Scan Store for granting permission to keep intact the high-quality character materials using their facial and body scanning technologies as part of this release.

20 Paragon Hero characters will be initially available including all skins for distinct character variants. The release also includes base meshes, thousands of textures, VFX and animation cycles, and dialogue with hundreds of sound cues. The character Shinbi comes with an animation Blueprint which can be tailored to specific needs. Epic sends special thanks to OTOY and 3D Scan Store for granting permission to keep intact the high-quality character materials using their facial and body scanning technologies as part of this release. Environments: The Paragon release includes over 1,500 environment assets created for the Agora and Monolith maps, including a sample map for developers to use and customize as desired.

The Paragon release includes over 1,500 environment assets created for the Agora and Monolith maps, including a sample map for developers to use and customize as desired. More to Come: Epic will release millions of dollars worth of additional Paragon asset packs beyond the initial $12 million offering through spring and summer 2018.

For those that want to play Paragon a bit longer, the services will be open on PC and PlayStation 4 through April 26. So get your matches in now!