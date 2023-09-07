Epic Games Store Is Giving Everyone a Free RPG

Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's a tactical RPG that normally costs $20. As always, there is no requirement to this free download. Every week Epic Games Store gives users of its PC digital storefront at least one free, sometimes more. Unfortunately, this week, it's only one free game download, but like always the only requirement is you have an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. As for the mystery free game, it's a tactical RPG by the name of Spelldrifter.

Developed and published by Free Range Games, not much is known about Spelldrifter as it doesn't have a Metacritic score. In fact, it doesn't seem many at all have played the 2022 game, as it only has eleven user reviews on Steam, 72 percent of which are positive. As a result, the game has a "Mostly Positive" user review rating.

About the Game + Trailer:

"Introducing Spelldrifter, a hybrid tactical role playing game and deck building game that features the best parts of both," reads an official blurb about the game. "Spelldrifter combines the puzzle-like positional tactics of a turn-based RPG battle with the deep customizability and replayability of a collectible card game. The result: a hybrid, wherein players must juggle the resources at their disposal using both time and space.

The game's official description continues: "With Spelldrifter's innovative Tick System, players are challenged to think of card game strategy in a new light. With each character action, the turns interweave on a single timeline. With mastery of the timeline, players gain great advantage in battle and earn the satisfaction of decisive victory. Select your party of heroes, build your decks, and embark on an adventure deep into Starfall as you search for the entrance to the mysterious Labyrinth!"

Availability and Next Free Game:

This free game download is only available for a limited time. More specifically, it's only available until September 14, aka next Thursday. Come seven days from now, the game's free download will be replaced with a new free download in the form of the much more popular 911 Operator. That said, once you claim the game it's in your library and yours, no strings attached and no subscription required.