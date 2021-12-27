Epic Games Store Reveals Latest Free Game

The Epic Games Store normally reserves its free games for Thursday, but users have been treated to a number of freebies this holiday season. Today is no exception, as Mages of Mystralia can now be downloaded free of charge! The title is free to claim through December 28th at 11:00 a.m. At that point, Epic Games will reveal the next free title slated to release. As with any freebie on the Epic Games Store, the current game must only be claimed by that time, at which point it will remain a permanent part of the user’s library.

A Tweet from the Epic Games Store revealing Mages of Mystralia can be found embedded below. The game can be claimed from the Epic Games Store’s website, which can be found right here.

Mages of Mystralia normally retails on the Epic Games Store for $19.99. The action adventure is developed by Borealys Games and places players in the role of Zia. Zia has discovered that she was born with a control over magic, and goes on an adventure to learn about her powers. However, in the kingdom of Mystralia, magic has been banned. The game offers a system that allows players to create their own spells, in order to defeat enemies and bosses.

Borealys Games might not be known to a lot of gamers, but Mages of Mystralia features some notable names. The game’s storyline was created by Ed Greenwood, best known for his work on Forgotten Realms for Dungeons and Dragons. The game also has an orchestral score by Shota Nakama and the Video Game Orchestra at SoundtRec Boston. Nakama has been responsible for numerous soundtracks over the years, including music from the Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, and Tekken franchises. The game has also received “Very Positive” user reviews on Steam. With the game’s free price point on the Epic Games Store, newcomers will be able to find out if they feel the same way!

Do you plan on claiming Mages of Mystralia while it’s available? Have you been grabbing free games from the Epic Games Store over the last few days? Let us know in the commentsor share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!