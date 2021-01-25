Star Wars Battlefront 2 On Epic Games Store Was Redeemed by Nearly 20 Million Players

✖

Star Wars Battlefront II has seen a massive resurgence on PC over the past few weeks after becoming a free-to-download title on the Epic Games Store. However, the sheer number of players that ended up adding the game to their own library is perhaps even more massive than we could have imagined.

Shared on Twitter this afternoon, Electronic Arts announced that a staggering 19 million people ended up snagging Star Wars Battlefront II on PC when it was free. “Thank you so much for the continued support, even after our final content drop!,” the EA Star Wars account tweeted alongside this information. “May the Force be with you, troopers!”

More than 19M PLAYERS got #StarWarsBattlefrontII from the Epic Game Store promo!🤯Thank you so much for the continued support, even after our final content drop! We’ll watch your careers with great interest! May the Force be with you, troopers! pic.twitter.com/fC4A92HLNN — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 25, 2021

Previously, we had a good idea that many were downloading and playing Battlefront II on PC when DICE announced a couple of days ago that it was running into some newfound errors as soon as the EGS promotion began. Within the game’s first weekend of being free, DICE said that it was having trouble getting all players into multiplayer matches. To rectify the problem, the studio had to then slowly scale up its servers to allow for a larger capacity.

For those that have ever wondered why publishers would also make their games free on the Epic Games Store in the first place, this situation with Battlefront II is a great example. Prior to this giveaway, the title had largely reached a point where it was no longer relevant in the mainstream. After being free for a single week, though, there’s a fair chance that Battlefront II is going to continue to be one of the most-played games on the platform for the foreseeable future.

If you can't play Battlefront II for yourself on PC, though, then fear not as it's also still available to buy on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game sees discounts pretty regularly on these platforms as well if you'd like to pick it up on sale in the future.

Did you take advantage of this free period for Star Wars Battlefront II when it was on the Epic Games Store? Let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.