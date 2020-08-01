Epic Games Store's Next Free Game Is a Weird One

✖

Epic Games Store has revealed its next free game, which will be made free for everyone starting on August 6, the same day its current free games offering expires. More specifically, while Barony, Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, and 20XX are currently available to download for free, this will change on Thursday. Because once Thursday hits, Wilmot's Warehouse, which normally runs at $15, will replace the trio.

Wilmot's Warehouse debuted back in August 2019 via developer Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg and publisher Finji. And while the release didn't come close to setting the world on fire, the game did review positively, garnering a very solid 85 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, over on Steam, 94 percent of users have reviewed the game positively across nearly 200 reviews. In other words, while the game may have flown under your radar, it's apparently quite good.

"Wilmot's Warehouse is a puzzle game about keeping a warehouse running in tip-top shape," reads an official pitch of the game. "You play as Wilmot, a hard-working warehouse employee tasked with pushing, sorting, and stacking a variety of products. Over time more and more truckloads of these products will arrive, gradually filling up the warehouse. How you arrange them all is entirely up to you - organize by color, type, the Dewey Decimal System, or some wild format that only you understand - it’s all good! Just remember where you put everything, because when the service hatch opens, you'll need to find the things people want quickly, in order to earn the coveted Performance Stars required for all manner of labor-saving upgrades."

Below, you can check out a trailer for the peculiar and novel game:

Typically, Epic Games offers up multiple free games every week unless it has a substantial game to give away, like GTA 5 earlier this year. In other words, while Wilmot's Warehouse is the only free game listed for next week, it's quite possible Epic Games will announce more once Thursday draws nearer, which is something it has done in the past.

