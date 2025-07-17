Pokemon TCG Pocket Intel Suggests New Pack Reveal Coming Soon

It’s been just about a month since Pokemon TCG Pocket revealed its adorable Eevee Grove expansion. Some of us might still be chasing those full art cards, but for others, it’s time to look ahead to the next new set of boosters. Given that new packs have been dropping just about every month, it’s likely we’ll see a new set arrive in Pokemon TCG Pocket on or around July 26th. That’s good enough reason to expect a trailer soon, but one Pokemon fan spotted an even better reason to keep your eyes on the Pokemon TCG Pocket socials.

Both Eevee Grove and the prior Extradimensional Crisis set were single-booster, smaller expansions. So, many fans are hoping to see a larger influx of new cards with whatever’s next for Pokemon TCG Pocket. Indeed, previous leaks have suggested that the A4 set, ushering in the next larger influx of cards, will arrive on July 30th. But so far, nothing about the next boosters for Pokemon TCG Pocket has been confirmed. One fan on the r/PTCP subreddit thinks that’s probably about to change.

Redditor @Pokefan-9000 spotted a hidden video added to the official Pokemon Korea, Inc. trailer playlist for Pokemon TCG Pocket. As of now, I’m not seeing the same on the English-language Official Pokemon YouTube channel. However, there’s often a slight delay between Eastern and Western reveals. If the trailer for the next booster pack has already been uploaded to YouTube, it’s probably going to be released pretty soon. There’s no guarantee that this is what the hidden video is, but given that the playlist is reserved for new Pokemon TCG Pocket trailers, it’s pretty likely.

For now, this is just speculation. That said, tomorrow would mark exactly one month since Eevee Grove was revealed. So, the timing certainly makes sense. Add in the fact that the big update to trading is set for July 29th, and it seems probable the new boosters will be released on or around that same day. So, a trailer in the next few days is highly plausible. That said, it could also debut during the upcoming Pokemon Presents, which is scheduled for July 22nd.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Fans Share Wishlist for Next Pack

In response to the news of a potential impending Pokemon TCG Pocket pack reveal, fans are sharing their hopes and dreams. Personally, I’m all set with Eevee Grove, but many fans have other items on their wishlists. Primarily, gamers are hoping to see some of the generations that aren’t yet heavily featured arrive in Pokemon TCG Pocket. If speculation about the next set being a bigger expansion is true, introducing a new generation of Pokemon would make sense.

Many gamers are hoping for Gen 2/Johto Pokemon to make their way to Pokemon TCG Pocket. In fact, given the pattern so far, many players are pretty confident that Johto-themed set is coming. That said, the love for Gen 5 remains strong, and some are hoping for those Unova remakes. Er, I mean Unova packs.

Others are thinking we might be looking at some tie-ins for the upcoming Poekmon Legends Z-A. That might be a little far off, with the new video game coming in October, but it’s certainly a possibility. After all, the Pokemon TCG Mega Evolutions set has just been revealed. So, a companion set in Pokemon TCG Pocket would be an interesting move.

Most likely, we’ll learn what the next Pokemon TCG Pocket set looks like very soon. Whether the currently hidden video is the trailer or not, timing suggests new pack reveals tend to fall around this time of month.