Evil Dead: The Game Creators May Be Teasing a Hellraiser Game

Saber Interactive, the creators of Evil Dead: The Game, has released a mystery teaser showing nothing more than a date, a time, and an ominous static video. Fans have immediately begun speculating what this could mean, and many have drawn the conclusion that this could be a tease for a new Hellraiser game. Thankfully, it won’t be long now until all (or most) is unveiled given how the teaser has set a date for July 22nd for the reveal of this new Saber Interactive game.

While fans debated back and forth about what this means, one pointed out a familiar sound used that matches a sound effect from the Hellraiser series. This user states, “The bell that sounds when the box is solved is present here and the dialog is Pinhead actor Doug Bradley (or a close sound alike) delivering Pinhead like dialog” to back up their claim.

This fits, as Saber Interactive has produced or developed multiple horror games based on film franchises. This includes Evil Dead: The Game, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, World War Z: Aftermath, Ghostbusters: The Video Game, and more. Jumping into Hellraiser makes sense and would give yet another franchise another avenue to reach fans.

Others speculated it could be Saber Interactive’s upcoming Jurassic Park: Survival, based on the VHS effect. While the studio has multiple announced projects, such as Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3, these seem to be the two most likely candidates, though Saber Interactive has given no previous indication it is working with Hellraiser.

Only time will tell what Saber Interactive is cooking up. Whatever it is, it isn’t long before the reveal and fans get an answer. Hopefully, when the reveal shows what project it is, fans will also get a release date.

What do you think Saber Interactive is teasing? Are you Team Jurassic Park, Team Hellraiser, or neither? Share what you think below!