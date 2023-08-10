Epic Games Store's New Free Game Is One of Its Best of 2023

Epic Games Store free games are back, and this time Epic Games is offering users of the PC digital storefront one of the best strategy games ever made, plus an additional free game. As always, these free games are only available for a week. In other words, until August 17, which is next Thursday. After this, they will be replace with two new free games, both of which are less notable than this week's offer. Once downloaded though, each game is yours to keep. This is not locked behind any subscription nor is it for a limited period of time. Once you claim the game, it's yours, with no strings attached.

The first of the two games is Europa Universalis IV from Paradox Interactive, a critically-acclaimed that is widely considered one of the best strategy games ever made. On Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" user review rating across more than 80,000 reviews, which is impressive considering the game's approach to DLC has been quite controversial at times. It's worth noting that 2013 grand strategy game from Paradox Interactive has a very steep learning curve that swallows and spits out many players.

"Europa Universalis IV gives you control of a nation through four dramatic centuries," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Rule your land and dominate the world with unparalleled freedom, depth and historical accuracy. Write a new history of the world and build an empire for the ages."

The other free game this week is 2016 game Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You from Osmotic Studios, another game with a Very Positive Steam user review rating, but across nearly 8,000 reviews. In other words, the sample size is smaller but the reception is equally positive.

"Big Brother has arrived – and it's you," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Investigate the lives of citizens to find those responsible for a series of terror attacks. Information from the internet, personal communications and private files are all accessible to you. But, be warned, the information you supply will have consequences."

If you decide to check out Orwell, you will get a game that is roughly 5-10 hours long, depending on playstyle. Meanwhile, Europa Universalis IV offers hundreds upon hundreds of hours of content. Whichever you decide to check out, both are currently 100 percent free on Epic Games Store, and Epic Games Store only.