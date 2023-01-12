Epic Games Store Surprise Gives Away 3 Free Games at Once

Epic Games routinely gives away one or two free games a week through the Epic Games Store, but this week, it's done one better for players. The Epic Games Store is currently giving away three free games at once, and one of those is a game that just released within the past couple of months. The games in question are Divine Knockout, First Class Trouble, and Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and you can claim them all for free now so long as you have an Epic Games Store account.

The first of those, Divine Knockout, may sound familiar if you're a multiplatform person given that it was a free PlayStation Plus game in December when the game fully launched. It's not exclusive to any one platform, however, and along with the other games, it's yours to keep now.

You can find more info on each of these new games below courtesy of their Epic Games Store listings:

"KO the gods in the world's only 3rd-person platform fighter! Become a small-but-mighty god of myth, brawl in all three dimensions, and knock your friends off the map to reign supreme. Damage enemies to make them vulnerable, then knock them out of the arena with a mighty blow! Enjoy combat inspired by 2D platform fighters, but brought into a unique third-person perspective."

"First Class Trouble is a game where players work together and against each other to survive a disaster. The goal is to shut down a deadly A.I. Some players are impostors, secretly playing as human-looking killer robots intent on betraying the other players."

"Gamedec is a single-player cyberpunk isometric RPG. You are a game detective, who solves crimes inside virtual worlds. Use your wits to gather info from your witnesses and suspects, getting to the bottom of deceptive schemes. You are the sum of your choices."

These games will be free until January 19th, and the Epic Games Store also listed the next free game that users can look forward to. That game is Epistory – Typing Chronicles and will be free starting on January 19th.