Epic Games Store Leak Reveals First Spring Sale Details

These days, not a season goes by without a massive sale on the Epic Games Store. While the storefront still isn't as popular as Steam, it continues to gain ground, largely through its free game deals and big sales. The next sale will be the 2024 Spring Sale, which is also one of the more exciting sales because it comes after the holiday rush of releases. Recently, a new leak went live claiming not only the dates of the upcoming Epic Games Store sale but also several of the games that will receive the steepest discount. It's safe to say that it's going to be an exciting time for PC players very soon.

Epic Games Store Spring Sale Leaked Release Date

— billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) March 8, 2024

The leak comes from billbil-kun, who has a solid track record for these kinds of things. That said, you should still take this with a huge grain of salt until Epic Games makes its announcement. The leak claims that the 2024 Spring Sale will kick off on March 14th and run through the 28th. That two-week window falls in line with how these sales usually go, though it is important to note that last year's sale took place in April. That doesn't mean this leak isn't legitimate, but it does seem like the EGS is moving the date up a bit from last year.

Of course, much more important than the date are the games that players will find on sale during the event. Again, take this with a hefty dose of skepticism until something official is announced, but the list currently looks quite good. As mentioned, several games from last year are included, as are at least a few recent games, making for a few nice surprises.

Leaked EGS Game Discounts

The most notable game listed on billbil-kun's leaked game discount is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. That game will have only been on the market for about two months before appearing in the sale. Getting it at a rumored 40% off is a huge boon for Metroidvania fans. Players will also see recent Ubisoft games Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Skull and Bones on sale during the Spring Sale.

Of course, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Several other major hits from 2023 will have even bigger discounts. That includes games like Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Alan Wake 2, and EA Sports FC 24. There will likely be a few more surprises revealed by Epic Games as we get closer to the sale, but it's already a nice list of big games for players to dive into.

It's also worth noting that this isn't the only upcoming sale for the Epic Games Store. In the leak, it's also claimed that the EGS is bringing back the Mega Sale later this year, which will include even more games and the fan-favorite coupon that gives an additional discount. That sale is estimated to start on May 16, though that date could move around.