Epic Games Store's New Free Game Is 2 Games in 1

Epic Games gave away another free Mystery Game on the final Friday of 2024, but this time, it's really more of two games wrapped up into one package. That's because the free game in question -- Snakebird Complete -- consists of contents from both Snakebird and Snakebird Primer which are puzzle games where players slither around as snake-like birds to solve levels. It's normally $14.99 if you're concerned about how much you're saving by getting the game for free, and you'll have from now until December 30th to claim the game before it's replaced by yet another Mystery Game.

The original Snakebird came out back in 2015 with the follow-up, Snakebird Primer, releasing a few years later in 2019. These games aren't available separately via the Epic Games Store, but the Snakebird Complete collection will give you both for free so long as you claim it before it returns back to $14.99.

Snakebird Collection Free via Epic Games Store

If you played either of the Snakebird games mentioned previously be it the original Snakebird or Snakebird Primer, you'll already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from this collection. If not, expect lots of puzzles, because that's what you're getting. It's got over 120 levels in the game, developer Noumenon Games said, which makes sense considering it's two games packed into one, but it's also got some added improvements absent in the original releases like a hint feature to help you out when you get stuck.

More on the game alongside a look at some gameplay from the Snakebird Complete collection can be found below:

Snakebird Complete is releasing today on PC via @EpicGames, and because we don't know what marketing is, it's FREE to grab for the next 24h 🐍🐦



Get it NOW before the birdiest snakes slither away!

🎁: https://t.co/NkaAPQJrYS pic.twitter.com/RXEMhPgbxb — Snakebird Complete OUT NOW! (@NoumenonGames) December 29, 2023

Fruit-packed and ready to go:

Help the snakebirds satiate their hunger over more than 120 levels. Collect fruits and grow in size, slither through treacherous level design and defy the laws of physics to reach the coveted exit!

Hints at Your Fingertips:

Tackling the most perplexing puzzles is now more accessible than ever! Activate the brand-new hint system anytime for a visual nudge, ensuring beginners and experts alike can enjoy Snakebird's trickiest challenges.

Enhanced features:

This edition brings quality-of-life improvements and game-features addition for a modern and seamless experience, including an overhauled map system to navigate between islands from both titles directly from the game.

Puzzle Paradise for All:

Whether you're a seasoned Snakebird pro or a first-time player, Snakebird Complete offers captivating content for all skill levels. Ease yourself in with the Primer levels, which are now included by default, or dive straight into Snakebird classic for a ruthless yet intensely satisfying challenge.

The past three free games from the Epic Games Store have been Cat Quest, Cursed to Golf, and Human Resource Machine. These daily giveaways will likely be winding down soon as we head into the new year with those releases replaced instead by the weekly ones, so grab these remaining games while you still can.