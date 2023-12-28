New Epic Games Store Free Game Is an Open-World RPG
Epic Store users can grab Cat Quest for free over the next 24 hours.
Fans of role-playing games should love the latest free game that has arrived on the Epic Games Store. Over the past few days, Epic has been on a bit of a hot streak when it comes to its free giveaways. Titles such as Ghostwire: Tokyo, The Outer Worlds, and Cursed to Golf have all been made available for no cost at all, much to the joy of EGS users. Today's freebie doesn't happen to save as much money as some of these previous offers, but the quality of the game is still pretty great nonetheless.
Starting today, December 28, and lasting until the late morning of December 29, Cat Quest is entirely free on the Epic Games Store. Originally released back in 2017, Cat Quest is an open-world RPG that places players in control of an adorable cat that they can then upgrade with loot. Cat Quest has largely been well-received by those who have played it over the years and it went on to receive a sequel in 2019. Although Cat Quest 2 also isn't free on EGS, those who might enjoy this initial outing can pick up the sequel later on.
You can learn more about Cat Quest by checking out the game's original trailer and accompanying description below.
Cat Quest
"Cat Quest is an open world RPG set in the pawsome world of cats! Leap into a grand adventure in purrsuit of the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister! Explore Felingard's huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests.
-
Real-time Combat: Combat in Cat Quest takes place entirely in real time, allowing you to get close to enemies with a slash of your blade, dodge roll to avoid a counter-attack, and then finish them off with powerful magic! Wield the ancient spells of Lightnyan, Flamepurr, and Healpaw to vanquish your foes!
-
Equipment Customization: Outfit your catventurer with a whole basket of equipment! Prefurr casting spells? Don an arcane hood, robes, and a staff to bolster your mana reserves! Want to protect yourself from attack? Deck out your catventurer with chainmail armor to increase your health and provide an extra level of protection. Weapons, armor, and spells can be mixed and matched to create the purrfect combinations for your playstyle!
-
World Exploration: The world of Felingard is littered with interesting places and people! Discover a possessed town whose residents lust for obscene amounts of meat, assist the mages Mewlin and Meowgan in their search to break a magic seal, and locate someone's missing delivery of "House of Parchments" and "The Pouncing Dead". Exploration is one of the main scratching posts of Cat Quest, and with locations such as Bermewda's Triangle, the Furbidden Fields, and Pawt City to explore, it's time to get pawing!"