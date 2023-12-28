New Epic Games Store Free Game Is an Open-World RPG

Fans of role-playing games should love the latest free game that has arrived on the Epic Games Store. Over the past few days, Epic has been on a bit of a hot streak when it comes to its free giveaways. Titles such as Ghostwire: Tokyo, The Outer Worlds, and Cursed to Golf have all been made available for no cost at all, much to the joy of EGS users. Today's freebie doesn't happen to save as much money as some of these previous offers, but the quality of the game is still pretty great nonetheless.

Starting today, December 28, and lasting until the late morning of December 29, Cat Quest is entirely free on the Epic Games Store. Originally released back in 2017, Cat Quest is an open-world RPG that places players in control of an adorable cat that they can then upgrade with loot. Cat Quest has largely been well-received by those who have played it over the years and it went on to receive a sequel in 2019. Although Cat Quest 2 also isn't free on EGS, those who might enjoy this initial outing can pick up the sequel later on.

You can learn more about Cat Quest by checking out the game's original trailer and accompanying description below.

Cat Quest

"Cat Quest is an open world RPG set in the pawsome world of cats! Leap into a grand adventure in purrsuit of the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister! Explore Felingard's huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests.