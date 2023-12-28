PS5 and PS4 Game to Be Completely Removed for Sale Prior to 2024

A retro game collection that is currently available to purchase on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 is going to be completely removed from sale before 2024 kicks off. From time to time, various publishers end up removing games from digital marketplaces for reasons that involve licensing agreements. Now, another situation of this type has popped up and will see a pair of classic games going after in mere days.

Announced on social media by Limited Run Games CEO Josh Fairhurst, Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection is about to be taken off of the PlayStation Store. This bundle contains both the NES game Bill & Ted's Excellent Video Game Adventure and the Game Boy follow-up Bill & Ted's Excellent Portable Adventure. Fairhurst noted that the IP license for this collection is expiring, which is what is leading to its removal not only on the PS Store, but also the Nintendo eShop and Xbox Marketplace. Specifically, Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection will no longer be for sale once 2023 comes to a close.

The silver lining with this situation is that 2023 isn't over just yet, which means you have a couple of days left to buy Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection before it's gone. Assuming that you do decide to throw down the $10 needed in order to purchase this game, you'll then be able to play it and re-download it in perpetuity once it's removed. And if you'd like to own the collection in a physical capacity, you can get it as part of a closeout sale on Limited Run Games right here.

You can learn more about Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection to see if you'd like to buy it for yourself below.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection

Bill & Ted's Excellent Video Game Adventure

"History has been all screwed up and only the San Dimas Duo can set things straight. Awesome responsibility, man. Ride the Power Phone Booth to six different worlds. Galactic, man. Search for famous Historical Dudes through space and time. Most Cosmic.

Talk with the likes of Julius Caesar (he invented Caesar salad) and Napolean (the short, dead dude). Send them back in time or you'll miss the Wyld Stallyns concert- starring you! Heavy. It's a bodacious, mind-boggling role-playing adventure. And your only chance to save the world and earn the respect you deserve. No way – yes way!"

Bill & Ted's Excellent Portable Adventure

"A world without our most excellent compatriots Bill and Ted? No way! Yes way – if the Grim Reaper and the evil Bill and Ted robots get their way! DeNomolos wants to totally change the future, and the only way to stop this most heinous dude is to travel though the "circuits of time" and collect the stolen time fragments! 10 adventures – 50 quests.

But watch out! Historical dudes like Billy the Kid are tumblin' with killer tumbleweeds while the Executioner has an axe to grind with you. Napoleon has a "short" temper and even Granny S. Preston Esquire tries to bag you. Most Bogus! Time is running out…so be excellent to each other and party on dudes!"

