Epic Games Store Makes 2 Games Free to Kick Off April 2023

With April 2023 kicking off in just a few short days, the Epic Games Store will be beginning the new month by handing out two games for no cost at all. While the Epic Store on PC has largely only handed out single titles over the past month or so, to close out March, Epic Games opted to double the number of freebies. Luckily, this trend is now one that is carrying over into April as the first slate of games for the new month have now become available.

Beginning today on March 30th and lasting until Thursday, April 6th, the Epic Games Store will be making both The Silent Age and Tunche completely free. The Silent Age, which comes from developer House On Fire, is an old-school adventure game that involves time travel. Tunche, on the other hand, is an action game with roguelike elements that can be played in co-op with other friends.

In all likelihood, most Epic Games Store users surely aren't too familiar with both The Silent Age and Tunche as they're lesser-known indie titles. Still, both games have reviewed relatively well on PC with The Silent Age boasting a 4.4 aggregate score from players. Tunche, on the other hand, has found many more mixed responses amongst fans although it has been praised for its vibrant art style. Per usual, both games are worth checking out at the very least since they're free.

To learn more about each of these free offerings on the Epic Games Store, you can find trailers and descriptions for both down below.

The Silent Age

"Embark on an epic adventure through time with Joe, a simple janitor tasked with saving humanity from extinction. With the help of a mysterious time travel device, explore the groovy present of 1972 and the post-apocalyptic future of 2012, solving puzzles and uncovering the truth behind mankind's demise.

Featuring a deep storyline, challenging puzzles, and minimalist art style, The Silent Age is an unforgettable gaming experience. Can you, a seemingly ordinary Joe, rise to the challenge and become the hero humanity needs?"

Tunche

"Tunche, a being of great power, has gone mad and now evil creatures are taking over the jungle. Help Rumi and her friends uncover the truth behind Tunche's actions and restore peace in the Amazon in this charming roguelike action game!

Play solo or join up to 3 of your friends in a local co-op session to uncover the mystery of the forest and the secrets of Tunche. Choose one of the five unique characters: Rumi, the sorceress, Pancho the musician, Qaru the bird boy, Nayra the warrior & Hat Kid from the highly acclaimed A Hat In Time."