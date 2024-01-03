Epic Games Store's Final Daily Free Game Is Live

The final daily free game on the Epic Games Store is now available to download. Since late December, Epic has been handing out various games for no cost whatsoever on a 24-hour rotation as a way to celebrate the holidays. Over that time, some excellent games have been given away that have included The Outer Worlds, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, Fallout 3, and Ghostrunner. Now, this promotion is coming to a close, but not before giving out one more high-quality title.

For the remainder of January 3 and until the morning of January 4, A Plague Tale: Innocence is free to download on the Epic Games Store. Released back in 2019, Innocence ended up being a hit for Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment and went on to spawn a sequel in 2022 with A Plague Tale: Requiem. As luck would have it, Requiem is also currently "free" for the next month as it's part of January 2024's rotation of games on PlayStation Plus.

After today, Epic Games will return to giving away free games on a weekly basis rather than a daily one. While this might be a bit disappointing to EGS users, Epic is at least rumored to begin 2024 in a big way with its first weekly offer. Specifically, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is claimed to be the first weekly freebie on EGS this year. For the time being, Epic itself hasn't confirmed that this will be the case, but we'll learn for certain in the coming day.

Prior to that time, you can learn more about A Plague Tale: Innocence by checking out the game's official description and trailer below.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

"1348. The plague ravages the Kingdom of France. Amicia and her younger brother Hugo are pursued by the Inquisition through villages devastated by the disease. On their way, they will have to join forces with other children, and evade swarms of rats using fire and light. Aided only by the link that binds their fates together, they will face untold horrors in their struggle to survive. As their adventure begins… the time of innocence ends.

Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world."