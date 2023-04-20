Epic Games Store Gives Out Two Games From the Same Developer for Free

The Epic Games Store has this week made a pair of underrated indie titles completely free to download. Over the past month, the Epic Games Launcher has been on a pretty great streak when it comes to its lineup of free titles to give to users. And while this week's slate of freebies are likely a bit lesser known, they still shouldn't be slept on for those who are looking to play some hidden gems.

Beginning today on April 20th and lasting until next week on April 27th, the Epic Games Store has made both Beyond Blue and Never Alone completely free. Unlike most other free offerings on EGS, both Beyond Blue and Never Alone were developed and published by the same company in E-Line Media. Never Alone was the first game of the pair to release as it arrived back in 2014 and went on to win a handful of various awards. Beyond Blue then went on to release in 2020, and while it didn't make the same waves as Never Alone, it was still praised for its visuals and themes.

To learn more about both of these new free giveaways on the Epic Games Store, you can find trailers and descriptions for each game down below.

Beyond Blue

"Beyond Blue is a single-player narrative adventure that takes you deep into our planet's beating blue heart. Set in the near future, Beyond Blue explores the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep-sea explorer and scientist. Become a part of a newly-formed research team using groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and interact with the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted."

Never Alone

"Never Alone is an atmospheric puzzle platformer developed in collaboration with the Iñupiat, an Alaska Native people, drawn from a traditional story that has been shared across the generations. Guide both characters in single-player mode or play cooperatively with a friend as you trek through frozen tundra, leap across treacherous ice floes, swim through underwater caverns and face enemies both strange and familiar."