New Horrified Game Announced

A new Horrified game is on the way, this time featuring monsters from Greek mythology. Today, Ravensburger announced Horrified: Greek Monsters, the third installment in the Horrified franchise of games. The new release features six classic Greek mythological monsters, including Medusa, Cerberus, Chimera and Minotaur. This game will feature a new mechanic – Lairs, which players must locate on the game board in order to track down the monster and defeat them. In order to unlock a Lair, players must discard three color items in order to flip the Lair token and determine which lair they've landed on.

This is the third Horrified tabletop game, following the release of Horrified: Universal Monsters in 2019 and Horrified: American Monsters in 2021. The cooperative game sees players track down different monsters on the board, with each monster having different requirements and strategies to defeat them. Most of the monsters require certain combinations of items pulled from the board in order to be defeated, sometimes with specific requirements on when to spend the items.

"After tackling our favorite cryptids in Horrified: American Monsters, we wanted to gamify some of the most iconic monsters in the world, so of course we found inspiration in Greek myths," said Mike Mulvihill, Game Development Manager at Ravensburger North America, in a press release announcing the game. "Horrified: Greek Monsters is filled with surprises for first-time and long-time Horrified players from bold and vibrant art direction to the new Lairs mechanic."

Horrified: Greek Monsters will officially go on sale on October 1 at both mass retailers and hobby game stores.MSRP is $34.99 and can be played by 1-5 players. Average play time is 60 minutes.