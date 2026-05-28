Everwind Just Launched Its First Major Update (& You Won’t Want to Miss Its New Merchants)

Sandbox survival RPG Everwind launched into Early Access back in March. Since then, players have been enjoying its vast, procedurally generated world full of loot, airships, and cute capybaras. But like any Early Access game, there’s room for improvement. And following a few months of player feedback, Enjoy Studio has launched its first major content update for Everwind. The First Ascent Update arrived on May 28th, bringing in new content and quality of life improvements that you won’t want to miss.

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Everwind has a Very Positive average review rating on Steam, and for good reason. It’s a fun, if challenging, survival RPG that offers both solo and co-op play. Whether you’ve already been enjoying the game or are still debating picking it up, now is a great time to try Everwind. This latest update makes significant improvements to world generation and overall gameplay mechanics. It also adds new unique items, new enemies, and new merchants for players to meet. And yes, one of them is a capybara.

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Today’s Everwind update is so massive, you’re going to need to transfer your save file to a new world. That’s because of the sweeping changes to how worlds in Everwind are generated. Thankfully, you can move your ships and character progress, plus your items, using the Save Transfer System. Once you do, you’ll find new enemies to battle, including a Steamer Colossus boss and terrifying Vespers and Bloater Eggs. But the update adds new allies as well, with a Pirate Merchant and rare but adorable Capybara Merchant to find & trade with.

If you want to see everything that’s new in today’s Everwind update, you can check out the full The First Ascent patch notes below:

ENEMIES AND ANIMALS

Steamer Colossus – a new mech boss that can be encountered in the Rotten biome. Can be found in a special surface structure

Vesper – a dangerous flying insect with 3 different variants (each with a unique effect: corrosion, lethargy, and a curse)

Larva Wasp – a larva that transforms into a Vesper when it senses danger

Bloater Egg – eggs that develop inside caves; small larvae grow inside them and emerge when destroyed, defending themselves from attackers

Small Larva – tiny larvae developing inside Bloater Eggs

Snapbloom – a dangerous plant that spits acid

X-44R – a lovely Scrapper that simply wanders around the Rotten lands

Scorpior – a desert creature that uses an icy stinger to defend itself

Pirate Merchant – a special merchant found on pirate ships

Capybara Merchant – a very rare and unusual merchant with uniquetreasures and specialprices (not always favorable), which can be found on Capybara Island

Updated Damaged Steamer – This one received combat improvements, new attack type, and overall balance adjustments

Grimverd Archer – a new type of Grimverd that uses a bow to attack enemies from range

Mortivar City Guard – a new Mortivar variant guarding abandoned villages

Grimverd Priest – updated behavior, now supports his allies

NEW MECHANICS

Lanterns in off-hand (Shield slot) – lanterns can now be used to illuminate terrain while still holding weapons, tools, or other items in the main hand; they can also be placed like furniture

“Add Picked Items To” option – determines whether picked-up items go directly to the toolbar or inventory

Island save cleanup after X time – optional automatic deletion of visited island save files after a chosen amount of time, reducing overall world save size

Player model leaning in TPP – player characters now lean forward/backward in third-person mode, improving combat against enemies above or below the player

Added a save folder button to each world slot in the world list, which opens the directory containing that specific save file

The character in the main menu now displays the equipment from the save the player last played on

Added play time tracking for each save file, visible on the world slot in the world list (this works starting from this update and does not track time played prior to it)

MECHANIC CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS

Increased boss spawn rates – bosses now appear more frequently; additional mechanics to make boss hunting easier are planned for the near future

Higher-tier keys can now unlock lower-tier locks

Proximity crafting management – each chest can now individually determine whether it participates in proximity crafting; there’s also a setting controlling whether newly placed containers use proximity crafting by default

Expanded proximity crafting support – proximity crafting now works with Island Core and Upgrade Station

Tutorial improvements to increase clarity and accessibility: Ship tutorial now overrides other tutorials when activated, making it immediately visible and preventing accidental skipping Ship tutorial now completes once the player moves the ship, preventing incorrect step order from leaving it permanently in the quest list Wooden Pipe and Wooden Caged Pipe recipes unlock moved to the moment the cockpit is placed, preventing premature crafting and wasted resources Minor changes to Tutorial steps Refreshed starting tower layout

New structures with destroyed mechanisms on the starting island (distinct from shipwrecks to avoid confusion)

Added a new, faster eating animation for smaller food items

Moved the inventory sort button to the left side

Minor player animation tweaks, including adjustments for lockpicking and using keys

Slight adjustments to the ship camera to properly accommodate the size of flying ships

NEW / CHANGED ITEMS & OBJECTS

New Objects

Ladders – classic ladders allowing vertical climbing

Moisture Collector – passively gathers water from air

New Arrows

New basic arrows with varying damage values and crafting materials (wood / stone / bronze / iron / steel)

16 new special arrows with effects such as burning, poison, bleeding, and more

Bow Modifiers

Bows can now have up to 3 modifiers (previously only durability reduction existed):

Crit DMG – increases critical strike damage

Backstab – increases damage dealt to unaware enemies

Resistance Penetration – penetrates a percentage of enemy defense (depends on arrow type; e.g. Ice Arrows penetrate ice resistance, Basic Arrows penetrate armor)

Bow Load Damage Bonus – scales overall damage based on bow draw percentage. For example: at 50% draw, a 20% bonus boosts damage to 70%; at full draw, damage reaches 120%

Tool Use Stamina Cost – reduces stamina consumption while firing bows (also added to other weapons)

Bow Runes

Bows now support rune slots like other weapons.

Existing runes adapted for bows:

Charge

Battle Feast

New bow-exclusive runes:

Wind Blow – fully charged shots create a shockwave that pushes nearby enemies away and has a chance to stun

Sky Pierce – increases arrow speed and reduces arrow drop

Shadow Echo – arrows have a chance to spawn a following Shadow Arrow

Infused String – increases duration of status effects applied by arrows

New Unique Items

Pirate Hat – grants special stun and lockpicking modifiers

Arcane Legacy Necklace – boosts all magical effects at the cost of physical defense

Treacherous Abyss Necklace – increases all outgoing damage while also increasing incoming damage

Cursed Ring of the Assassin – greatly boosts backstab damage but significantly lowers HP

Chaotic Nature Ring – increases duration of all effects on the wearer, both positive and negative

Mortified Wall (Shield) – provides massive armor but slows the wearer due to its weight

Skyshatter Guard (Shield) – grants freeze resistance and boosts ice damage

Void Decree (Sword) – the only melee weapon with defense penetration and its own poison effect

Scarlet Scythes – inflict bleeding and deal extra damage to bleeding targets

Mage Clothes

Fire / Ice / Electric / Poison sets added

Each magic aspect receives 4 clothing pieces:

T1 Chestplate + Hood

T2 Chestplate + Hood

These sets feature stronger modifiers and scale much better when upgraded compared to basic mage robes

Other Additions

Tattoos, markings, and scars added to character customization

Charred Wood – created by burning Tropicalwood in a furnace

Pirate furniture set – decorative objects found on pirate ships and sold by dedicated merchants, including trampolines and playable drums

Reworked structures with new hidden objects, ladders, lanterns, and more

Added a new icon for low or zero durability items held in hand

Added new pirate structures on the water (Galleons)

Added a new set of mechanical Steamer weapons

New Cave Plants

Crimsonbell – Forest biome

Starbloom – Desert biome

Noxglow – Rotten biome

Mireglow Rose – Swamp biome

Embercrest – Jungle biome

Every biome now has its own dedicated moss variant

New Resources from Mobs & Animals

Snapbloom Petals

Snapbloom Poison Gland

Corrosion Vesper Sting

Lethargy Vesper Sting

Curse Vesper Sting

Bloater Larva Egg Membrane

Scrapper X-44R Track

Scrapper X-44R Detector

Bloater Larva Mucus

Frosttail Scorpion Sting

Chitin

Colossus Steamer Module

Gunpowder

Ice

Rope Netting

More New Content

You can now place a Boat Stand and use it to display your boats.

Some Altitude 1 Iron objects changed to Bronze material (e.g. Thick Bars, Torch Holder, Door)

Buried Chests – hidden underground treasure chests with pirate-related loot

New Desert Vases

New Jungle Vases – standard resource variants and special surprise variants

Pirate Scarf wearable item

Added Glasthyr and Runalit to caves (rare resources)

Auranite ores now spawn in deserts and jungles

Ice Veins and the Ice resource added to deep caves in Forest, Swamp, Desert, and Jungle islands

BUG FIXES

Fix for progression loss on multiplayer ( clients progression loss + losing progress on single-player world after leaving multiplayer session )

Improved flying ship collision – ships should no longer clip into islands or underwater

Fixed players losing interaction when stamina interrupts tool usage

Fixed chest/station content deletion and locking by clients

Legendary and Elite Wraith Lords now correctly drop their unique weapon

Legendary and Elite Wraith Knights no longer drop unreleased recipes

Wraith Lord should now properly emerge from its sarcophagus

Fixed empty recipe issue from Grimrockholder

Fixed one item disappearing from stacks moved from hotbar

Optimized proximity crafting performance

Fixed multiplayer death orb inventory deletion

Cockpit synchronization fixes

Improved display of unlocked block variants

Basic roof tiles can now be rotated

Fixed duplicated drops from legendary and elite enemies

Horrors no longer leave invisible projectile-blocking collision behind

Improved staff damage scaling after upgrades

Fixed host crash when clients leave the lobby

Charge Rune now works in all languages instead of only English

Fury Rune now works correctly for clients

Fixed clients placing multiple blocks in the same spot in P2P

Inventory sorting no longer displays all sorted items as newly picked up

Several fixes for infinite loading screens when joining P2P sessions

Fixed untextured blocks

Fixed clients resetting generator timers

Improved transfer of full coin stacks between inventory and containers

Improved replication of ship mechanism animations in P2P

Improved generator interaction locking in P2P

Joining clients no longer knock hosts out of gliders

Double Hatch no longer loses player collision

Structures destroyed alongside supporting blocks now properly replicate for joining clients

Fixed an issue with incorrect ship size expansion; flying ships now properly expand their buildable area in every direction (previously, the size incorrectly expanded downwards)

Fixed an issue with tile roof blocks not rotating correctly

BALANCE CHANGES

Increased base magical charge count for all staffs

Increased Green Crystal Dust recharge amount from 5 to 10 charges

Rune fragments can now be processed into Green Crystal Dust (4-5 pcs)

Runalit can now be processed into random rune fragments (2-4 pcs)

Adjusted durability and resource drops from trees across all biomes

Changed Bloater Larva loot drop from Glue to Mucus

Starting arrow recipes changed from copper arrows to wooden arrows

Merchants can now sell multiple copies of the same item with randomized stats (mainly weapons and tools)

Crabs now drop Chitin

Mortivar Lord now always drops 1 of 4 armor recipes

Golem now always drops 1 of 4 Crystal Grimrock Armor recipes

Rebalanced enemy special attacks so they scale correctly with enemy level

Mortivar Archers can now use fire-effect arrows

Rebalanced tool/armor stands:

Increased chestplate chance on armor stands

Reduced weapon/tool chance on tool stands

Arrow boxes now provide different arrow types depending on height level

Covers/barricades with embedded arrows now return arrows matching their visual model

Buffed the water bucket (now provides more water)

Minor balance changes to upgrade requirements for: Iron wearables Crystal Grimrock wearables Crystal Grimrock weapons Desert T1 wearables Magical staffs



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